"Unite to Fight!" is the Cry at People's March by Focus

Moving away from the commercialization of the regular Pride parade, 2023 year is the 4th year of a rally and march that calls for justice for the LGBTQ community.

Photos by Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



It's been a year to demand justice. Banko Brown, a transgender man, was shot and killed by a security guard in San Francisco. The murder and lack of criminal charges spurred protests amid a larger debate over criminal justice and homelessness in the city.



On the national level, a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this year. The number is well over 400 it increases every day. In addition, June 24th marked one year since the overturn of landmark U.S. legislation Roe v. Wade which protected not only the right to abortion, but the right to sexual privacy.



On June 25th at the People's March, an alternative to the San Francisco Pride Parade, speakers called for for human rights and justice for the LGBTQ community. Next year will be the 5th year of the event. Participants said they are already making plans.







