San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer

"Unite to Fight!" is the Cry at People's March

by Focus
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
Moving away from the commercialization of the regular Pride parade, 2023 year is the 4th year of a rally and march that calls for justice for the LGBTQ community.
sm_indycagfadedfsp.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Photos by Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

It's been a year to demand justice. Banko Brown, a transgender man, was shot and killed by a security guard in San Francisco. The murder and lack of criminal charges spurred protests amid a larger debate over criminal justice and homelessness in the city.

On the national level, a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this year. The number is well over 400 it increases every day. In addition, June 24th marked one year since the overturn of landmark U.S. legislation Roe v. Wade which protected not only the right to abortion, but the right to sexual privacy.

On June 25th at the People's March, an alternative to the San Francisco Pride Parade, speakers called for for human rights and justice for the LGBTQ community. Next year will be the 5th year of the event. Participants said they are already making plans.



§Ready to march
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycagmarch.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§Speaker for Reproductive Justice
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycag_norma.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§Juanita More, organizer
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycag4.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Along with Alex U. Inn, Juanita More is the founder and lead organizer of the People's March
§Sign and costume
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycag1.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§Raging Grannies
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycag2.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§Gathering at Polk and Washington Streets
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycag3.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§Chanting "Justice for Banko Brown"
by Focus on Justice
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 2:03AM
sm_indycaglast.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
