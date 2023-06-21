top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Equal Rights Advocates Contingent in San Francisco Pride Parade 2023

era_pride_volunteer_registration.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Time:
9:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Equal Rights Advocates SF
Location Details:
Contingent meet up near Embarcadero in San Francisco
(exact location to be given after you RSVP)
Equal Rights Advocates is excited to announce that we will be marching in San Francisco Pride. Please join us on Sunday June 25th from 10am - 3pm to march in the parade.

Register at link: https://form.jotform.com/aynhinojosa/era-pride-2023

Website: https://www.equalrights.org/

As you know, LGBTQ Americans are being under attack this year. From the Human Rights Campaign issuing a National State of Emergency, to over 500 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation being introduced across the country. In a year marred by hundreds of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced across the country, it's imperative we stand up loud and proud, united with one another against hate.

This Pride season we are calling on the Equal Rights Advocates community to rally with us down Market Street, loud and proud.

This is a family-friendly event where both human and fur children are welcome! We invite you and the whole family to join us in this exhilarating celebration of love, diversity, and equality. March shoulder-to-shoulder with ERA to be immersed in a collective of passionate advocates who believe in creating change and smashing barriers.

Upon receipt of your completed registration form, a representative from our organization will follow-up with you to discuss the next steps in the volunteer process. Volunteers can march with us, sign people up to join our Action Team, inform people of their rights, and more.

ABOUT: Equal Rights Advocates

Equal Rights Advocates fights for gender justice in workplaces and schools across the country. Since 1974, we’ve been fighting on the front lines of social justice to protect and advance rights and opportunities for women, girls, and people of all gender identities through groundbreaking legal cases and bold legislation that sets the stage for the rest of the nation.
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
