Over 150 Starbucks stores were struck on PRIDE day around the country. In San Francisco Starbucks workers at the Castro store talked about their issues.

Starbucks workers at 150 stores went on strike during PRIDE on 6/25/23 to protest the company's decision to ban PRIDE decorations in stores across the country. They workers who are members of Starbucks Workers United spoke out at the San Francisco Castro store about their fight for a union and the union busting tactics of this company.