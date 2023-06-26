top
San Francisco Labor & Workers LGBTI / Queer

SF Castro Starbucks Workers Strike On PRIDE Day "No Contract No Coffee" Fight For Justice

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 4:36PM
Over 150 Starbucks stores were struck on PRIDE day around the country. In San Francisco Starbucks workers at the Castro store talked about their issues.
starbucks_closed_for_union_busting_6-25-23.jpg
Starbucks workers at 150 stores went on strike during PRIDE on 6/25/23 to protest the company’s decision to ban PRIDE decorations in stores across the country. They workers who are members of Starbucks Workers United spoke out at the San Francisco Castro store about their fight for a union and the union busting tactics of this company.

Additional Media:

Starbucks Workers Strike100 Stores: SF Castro District Starbucks Barrista Kyle Trainer Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms

For More Information:

No Contract, No Coffee! Pledge To Act In Solidarity With Starbucks Workers United
SBWorkers United Solidarity
https://sbworkersunited.org
sbwu.solidarity [at] gmail.com

Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
§Starbucks Workers On Strike
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 4:36PM
sm_starbucks_castro_be_gay.jpg
original image (514x640)
Starbucks workers outside the Starbucks in Castro which was closed due to the strike.
https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
§"Change is Brewing" Say Starbucks Workers At The Castro Store
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 4:36PM
sm_starbucks_picket1.jpg
original image (1562x1342)
"Change Is Brewing" Starbucks sign on their union table.
https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
§Union Rights Are LGBTQ Rights
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 4:36PM
sm_starbucks_pickets2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Starbucks workers tied union rights to the rights of LGBTQ workers.
https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
