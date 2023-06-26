From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Castro Starbucks Workers Strike On PRIDE Day "No Contract No Coffee" Fight For Justice
Over 150 Starbucks stores were struck on PRIDE day around the country. In San Francisco Starbucks workers at the Castro store talked about their issues.
Starbucks workers at 150 stores went on strike during PRIDE on 6/25/23 to protest the company’s decision to ban PRIDE decorations in stores across the country. They workers who are members of Starbucks Workers United spoke out at the San Francisco Castro store about their fight for a union and the union busting tactics of this company.
Additional Media:
Starbucks Workers Strike100 Stores: SF Castro District Starbucks Barrista Kyle Trainer Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
For More Information:
No Contract, No Coffee! Pledge To Act In Solidarity With Starbucks Workers United
SBWorkers United Solidarity
https://sbworkersunited.org
sbwu.solidarity [at] gmail.com
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
