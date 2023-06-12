top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Join the Reproductive Justice Contingent at People's March SF

sm_reproductive_justice_contingent_at_the_people_s_march_sf.jpg
original image (960x395)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Reproductive Justice contingent
Location Details:
Starting point: Polk Street and Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Look for the banner: WE DEMAND REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE
Reproductive Justice Contingent at People's March SF

Contingent info here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/reproductive-justice-contingent-at-the-people-s-march-sf

Info on People's March SF: https://juanitamore.com/events/2022/6/26/peoples-march-amp-rally


Join us! We will be in the People's March that starts at Polk St/Washington St. intersection on Sunday June 25 at 11am.

To join our contingent just look for our banner WE DEMAND REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE. This is the site of the ORIGINAL Pride march route from the year 1970. Be part of this historic event, the People's March, a smaller more accessible non-corporate event.

We march the short route (less than 1/2 mile) to end at Fern Alley (X streets Fern and Polk) where there will be DJ's, music, and fun.

Nationwide Weekend of Action for Reproductive Justice, go here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/06/10/18856544.php

