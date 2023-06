Reproductive Justice Contingent at People's March SFContingent info here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/reproductive-justice-contingent-at-the-people-s-march-sf Info on People's March SF: https://juanitamore.com/events/2022/6/26/peoples-march-amp-rally Join us! We will be in the People's March that starts at Polk St/Washington St. intersection on Sunday June 25 at 11am.To join our contingent just look for our banner WE DEMAND REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE. This is the site of the ORIGINAL Pride march route from the year 1970. Be part of this historic event, the People's March, a smaller more accessible non-corporate event.We march the short route (less than 1/2 mile) to end at Fern Alley (X streets Fern and Polk) where there will be DJ's, music, and fun.Nationwide Weekend of Action for Reproductive Justice, go here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/06/10/18856544.php