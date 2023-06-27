From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
People's March Includes Contingent for Reproductive Justice
"Reproductive Justice includes the Freedom to Express Gender and Sexuality in the Way We Choose!"
Contingent in the People's March on the anniversary weekend of Roe v. Wade overturn
Contingent in the People's March on the anniversary weekend of Roe v. Wade overturn
Photos by: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Reproductive rights activists joined a rally and march on site of the original 1970 Pride on June 25, forming a colorful and loud contingent. People gathered saying they were "ready for the fight" in front of the Cinch Saloon, a Polk Gulch neighborhood gay bar.
The People’s March is described by organizer Juanita More as more of a protest than a traditional Pride parade. It was founded in response to the murder of George Floyd and is led by Black, brown and indigenous queer and trans people.
The parade contingent for reproductive justice was spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-San Francisco and joined by the the Raging Grannies Action League and members of the San Francisco Unitarian Universalist Church. Also marching under the banner "We Demand Reproductive Justice Now" were members of Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party. Others joined in the contingent because they were responding to the call by Women's March for action on the anniversary of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Please credit the photographer
Reproductive rights activists joined a rally and march on site of the original 1970 Pride on June 25, forming a colorful and loud contingent. People gathered saying they were "ready for the fight" in front of the Cinch Saloon, a Polk Gulch neighborhood gay bar.
The People’s March is described by organizer Juanita More as more of a protest than a traditional Pride parade. It was founded in response to the murder of George Floyd and is led by Black, brown and indigenous queer and trans people.
The parade contingent for reproductive justice was spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-San Francisco and joined by the the Raging Grannies Action League and members of the San Francisco Unitarian Universalist Church. Also marching under the banner "We Demand Reproductive Justice Now" were members of Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party. Others joined in the contingent because they were responding to the call by Women's March for action on the anniversary of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
For more information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network