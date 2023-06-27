top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

People's March Includes Contingent for Reproductive Justice

by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
"Reproductive Justice includes the Freedom to Express Gender and Sexuality in the Way We Choose!"
Contingent in the People's March on the anniversary weekend of Roe v. Wade overturn
sm_indyrpgu.jpg
original image (2048x1474)
Photos by: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Reproductive rights activists joined a rally and march on site of the original 1970 Pride on June 25, forming a colorful and loud contingent. People gathered saying they were "ready for the fight" in front of the Cinch Saloon, a Polk Gulch neighborhood gay bar.

The People’s March is described by organizer Juanita More as more of a protest than a traditional Pride parade. It was founded in response to the murder of George Floyd and is led by Black, brown and indigenous queer and trans people.

The parade contingent for reproductive justice was spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-San Francisco and joined by the the Raging Grannies Action League and members of the San Francisco Unitarian Universalist Church. Also marching under the banner "We Demand Reproductive Justice Now" were members of Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party. Others joined in the contingent because they were responding to the call by Women's March for action on the anniversary of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

For more information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Freedom Socialist Party Placard
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrp2.jpg
original image (1416x2256)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§A member of the Unitarian Universalist Church SF displays a sign
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrp5.jpg
original image (2072x1942)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Raging Grannies
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrp4.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Sign language interpreter at the rally
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrpsignlang.jpg
original image (1371x2056)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Hug ahead of the rally
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrphug2.jpg
original image (1334x2004)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Ready to rock n roll
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrptop.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§People's March organizers in front of the Repro Justice banner
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrporgs.jpg
original image (1836x1821)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Contingent marchers in the larger march of about 200
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrpcontingent.jpg
original image (2056x1371)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Interviews
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrpkok.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Arriving at Fern Alley for Music and Dancing
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrpfern.jpg
original image (2056x1440)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Drag Queens Don't Kill Kids...
by Mobilizing for the Fight
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 7:50PM
sm_indyrplast.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Guns Kill Kids
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
