People's March Includes Contingent for Reproductive Justice by Mobilizing for the Fight

"Reproductive Justice includes the Freedom to Express Gender and Sexuality in the Way We Choose!"

Contingent in the People's March on the anniversary weekend of Roe v. Wade overturn

Photos by: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



Reproductive rights activists joined a rally and march on site of the original 1970 Pride on June 25, forming a colorful and loud contingent. People gathered saying they were "ready for the fight" in front of the Cinch Saloon, a Polk Gulch neighborhood gay bar.



The People’s March is described by organizer Juanita More as more of a protest than a traditional Pride parade. It was founded in response to the murder of George Floyd and is led by Black, brown and indigenous queer and trans people.



The parade contingent for reproductive justice was spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-San Francisco and joined by the the Raging Grannies Action League and members of the San Francisco Unitarian Universalist Church. Also marching under the banner "We Demand Reproductive Justice Now" were members of Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party. Others joined in the contingent because they were responding to the call by Women's March for action on the anniversary of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.



