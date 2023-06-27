From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
People's March and Rally was the Best Alternative to Corporate Pride this Year
1.5 min video mp4 by Lis Cox
The People's March and Rally started in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Marchers on June 25 called it "an antidote to the corporatism of the San Francisco Pride Parade." After a rally with great speakers the march took off, starting in front of the Cinch Saloon in Polk Gulch and ending with music and dancing in Fern Alley. This route is the one taken in the first Pride March in the city of San Francisco...the year was 1970.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network