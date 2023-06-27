People's March and Rally was the Best Alternative to Corporate Pride this Year by Takes Historical Route

1.5 min video mp4 by Lis Cox







The People's March and Rally started in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Marchers on June 25 called it "an antidote to the corporatism of the San Francisco Pride Parade." After a rally with great speakers the march took off, starting in front of the Cinch Saloon in Polk Gulch and ending with music and dancing in Fern Alley. This route is the one taken in the first Pride March in the city of San Francisco...the year was 1970.