As the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, Native Americans are manifesting resilience, from the San Carlos Apache running for their sacred land to the Kumeyaay standing to protect their sacred land from the border wall construction. Lakota are cooking hot meals for relatives who are in quarantine in Rapid City, South Dakota, while Dine' and Hopi raise their own funds and deliver food, water and supplies to those most in need.San Carlos Apache ran from Oak Flat to Mount Graham in Arizona this week, praying for the protection of their sacred land from copper mining. "As we lay our prayers down for everyone in this world, continue to keep us all in prayer," said Vanessa Nosie as family members made the annual run this year.Kumeyaay are protecting their sacred, ancestral land, at the so-called border in California, from the destruction of the border wall construction.