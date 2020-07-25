From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Jul 25 2020As the Pandemic Surges, Native Americans are Resilient
Kumeyaay Defend Sacred Land from Border Wall Construction
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, Native Americans are manifesting resilience, from the San Carlos Apache running for their sacred land to the Kumeyaay standing to protect their sacred land from the border wall construction. Lakota are cooking hot meals for relatives who are in quarantine in Rapid City, South Dakota, while Dine' and Hopi raise their own funds and deliver food, water and supplies to those most in need.
San Carlos Apache ran from Oak Flat to Mount Graham in Arizona this week, praying for the protection of their sacred land from copper mining. "As we lay our prayers down for everyone in this world, continue to keep us all in prayer," said Vanessa Nosie as family members made the annual run this year.
Kumeyaay are protecting their sacred, ancestral land, at the so-called border in California, from the destruction of the border wall construction.
Read More
San Carlos Apache ran from Oak Flat to Mount Graham in Arizona this week, praying for the protection of their sacred land from copper mining. "As we lay our prayers down for everyone in this world, continue to keep us all in prayer," said Vanessa Nosie as family members made the annual run this year.
Kumeyaay are protecting their sacred, ancestral land, at the so-called border in California, from the destruction of the border wall construction.
Read More
07/25/20 Kumeyaay Defend Sacred Land from Border Wall Construction Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.07/24/20 Trove of LEO Files Remains Available Despite US Government and Corporate Efforts Front Page | Police State & Prisons | California | U.S. | Government & Elections07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/21/20 Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | East Bay07/21/20 Oaklanders Stepping Up to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amongst Unhoused Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay07/21/20 Murder of Vanessa Guillen: From Me Too to George Floyd Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley07/21/20 Graffiti and Noise Demo Targets Oakland Mayor's House in the Hills Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay07/16/20 Protest Sparked by Outrage Upon Release of Body Cam Footage Front Page | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin07/14/20 Alternative Independence Day Events Include Marches, Caravans, and Flag Burnings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/27/20 Largest Juneteenth Demonstrations Ever in the Bay Area and Beyond Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network