Navajo volunteers race with food and water as governments fail
Navajo volunteers race with water and food, as governments fail during the pandemic
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
When a young Dine' man asked if anyone needed water and supplies, there were more than 100 responses. They are the blind, those without water, and those in hogans without phones. They are the young people living in tents in quarantine, they are the families living in tents. They are Navajo and Hopi. They live on Navajo and Hopi tribal lands and in the border regions.
Ashkii Abíní Naatsíilid Wilson asked, "Does anyone know of families who are in need of food or water? We have 55-gallon barrels that we can bring and fill up with water. We also have food, PPE, and cleaning supplies. Just want to make sure everyone is being helped!"
The responses were heart-breaking. Ashkii's response was swift.
"Ahéhee' for helping the young man who is in isolation in a tent," was among the thank you notes posted.
As the pleas for water and water barrels pour in, from Whipporwill, Dennehotso, Indian Wells, Grey Mountain, Shiprock, and beyond, Ashkii said they are willing to travel to deliver.
Ashkii said they were in Gallup, "but driving is no big deal. We are willing to go to anyone in need."
Ashkii's offer on social media is one of the heart-wrenching signs that so many isolated Navajo, so many with the virus, and so many in quarantine after exposure, are not receiving help.
Bitahanii Wilson said, "Ashkii is my son and we're all working together with our group called the Ke'h Relief Taskforce that's giving humanitarian aid to family and elders, based out of Gallup, New Mexico."
They are among the grassroots volunteers rushing to isolated homes on the Navajo and Hopi Nations with water, food and cleaning supplies.
As Ashkii, his dad and other volunteers race to isolated homes, the Navajo Nation prepares for another lockdown this weekend.
The weekend curfew returns as the coronavirus spread in Arizona reaches a frightening level.
(Photo 2) The grassroots Navajo Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $5 million. 'Navajo Black Mesa families came together to help deliver food boxes packed with nutritious food items, potatoes, carrots, melons, grapes, celery, apples, oranges, bananas, yellow squash, zucchinis, farina cereal, Campbell's canned soups, spam, tea, cabbage, lemons, Bluebird flour, oatmeal, rice, beans, frozen chicken, ground turkey, eggs, loaves of bread, butter, bacon, and milk!' said Casandra Begay, volunteer at Navajo Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund. https://www.navajohopisolidarity.org/
