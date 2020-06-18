Navajo volunteers race with food and water as governments fail by Brenda Norrell

Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 4:50 PM

When a young Dine' man asked if anyone needed water and supplies, there were more than 100 responses. They are the blind, those without water, and those in hogans without phones. They are the young people living in tents in quarantine, they are the families living in tents.