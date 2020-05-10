On Pine Ridge, Oglala Lakota Police and Lakota warriors are manning protective roadblocks at the tribal border entrances today on Mother's Day, as South Dakota State threatens Native Nations over their coronavirus roadblocks.

Oglala Lakota enforce coronavirus border checkpoints after South Dakota Governor threatsby Brenda NorrellBreaking News from Censored NewsTop photo: Red Shirt Table, Pine RidgePINE RIDGE, South Dakota -- Oglala Lakota Police and Lakota warriors are manning protective roadblocks at the tribal border entrances today on Mother's Day, as South Dakota State threatens Native Nations over their coronavirus roadblocks.Oglala Lakota and Cheyenne River Lakota in South Dakota have border checkpoints to protect their members from outsiders bringing in coronavirus.South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Friday told Native American Nations they have 48 hours to take down road checkpoints. The Republican governor said she would take legal action if the tribes didn't remove the checkpoints in 48 hours.Two tribes in South Dakota -- Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe -- set up the checkpoints in April in an attempt to lock down their lands amid fears infections could decimate members.Read more and follow live updates at Censored News#NomoresmallpoxblanketsnowCopyright Brenda Norrell, Censored News