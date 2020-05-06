The Navajo Nation reports six more deaths and 85 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,559 cases and 79 deaths. The U.S. still has not released the allocated stimulus funds of $8 billion to Native Americans in dire need.

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsThe Navajo Nation reported six more deaths in the past 24 hours, and 85 new cases of coronavirus.With the largest number of cases and deaths in the United States -- 2,559 and 79 deaths -- the Navajo Nation is in dire need of funds. The Navajo Nation has raised over $2 million in donations that have gone to direct aid to families.Still, the United States government has not released funds that were allocated to Native American Nations, including $600 million for the Navajo Nation.Navajo President Jonathan Nez, “Today, the federal government announced that they intend to release a portion of funds appropriated by Congress over one month ago to tribes to help fight COVID-19, but I’ll believe it when I see it. We’ve had to file a lawsuit to get what states received weeks ago."President Nez said the Navajo Nation was notified directly of the intent to release the funds and during a roundtable in Phoenix on Tuesday.The mainstream media fails to focus on the fact that coronavirus cases are increasing in Arizona -- where the White House is promoting job expansion at Honeywell.Today, Arizona has 386 new cases of coronavirus. In Phoenix and Maricopa County, where Honeywell is located, there is the largest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, 4,929 cases, according to Arizona State statistics. The Phoenix area has a large number of minority workers.The New Mexico Governor has locked down the City of Gallup, New Mexico, from Friday until Thursday, May 7, as coronavirus cases increase to more than 1,000 in McKinley County.The lockdown has created extreme emergencies for Navajos in the surrounding Navajo chapters, who depend on purchasing supplies in Gallup, including food and water. All roads to Gallup are roadblock as police enforce lockdown.Photo: Navajo President Jonathan Nez led teams of food delivery to Navajo chapters surrounding Gallup, N.M., this week which is on lockdown due to coronavirus. Photo credit: Navajo President's Office.Read full articles at Censored News: