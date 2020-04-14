Navajo coronavirus cases surge to 813, as virus spreads, so does hope by Brenda Norrell

Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 1:22 AM

Navajo coronavirus cases surged to 813, with 28 deaths, on Monday, as Navajo elderly and disabled struggled more than ever to obtain food and water. As the virus spreads, there is also the spread of hope.

Article by Brenda Norrell

Photos by Earl Tulley, Dine'

Censored News



The total number of positive tests for COVID-19 reached 813 for the Navajo Nation as of Monday – an increase of 115 positive cases over the last two days. There are now 28 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.



"It’s very saddening to receive the new numbers each day. There are a lot of grieving families and there is a lot of work yet to be done," said Navajo President Jonathan Nez.



"We saw good results with the 57-hour curfew this past weekend and we are considering a similar curfew once again to help decrease the spread," President Nez said, following the weekend curfew, announcing the arrival of rapid test kits.



There was already a stay-at-home order in place on the Navajo Nation.



With the spread of the virus, there is also the spread of hope. Navajos are delivering humanitarian aid to the elderly and disabled, already struggling to obtain food and water.



Earl Tulley, Dine', and friends helped with a humanitarian aid effort in Tohatchi, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.



"Community is a bunch of people looking after one another, being concerned and deeply seeing each other as a community family fabric," Tulley told Censored News.



"Weavers get a thrill out of bringing out the best in one another to create a bond. Earth Maker likes effort, that is all I got to say about that. Everyone wants to contribute in thought, prayer, with labor, and perhaps to cheer up efforts made."



"Our community can always count on our alliance. Our community, our nest, our flock. We are doing what we can, and are able to do. Tohlakai strong," Tulley said.



Read more of Censored News series on Surviving in the Age of Coronavirus in Indian country. Censored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples in promotion of human rights.



Copyright Brenda Norrell, Earl Tulley, Censored News