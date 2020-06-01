In a tender memoir, Navajo author and publisher Loren Tapahe remembers his sister Emily, who died from the coronavirus, and reminds us, 'My sister is not a number.'

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsPhoto: Emily (on right) with twin sisterNavajo Loren Tapahe remembers his sister Emily in a tender essay, and a reminder that, "My sister is not a number.'Tapahe, a Dine' writer and publisher, said, "With this story, I hope the Navajo Nation leadership will declare a Day of Remembrance for all Navajo persons who died of the Coronavirus soon after a vaccine is found and given to all people in order to give family and relatives a chance to publicly honor their lives.""I urge others to write stories of the lives of their loved ones who died due to the Coronavirus, so their stories can be shared with family and their children and grandchildren, and for all people to remember their beautiful stories."Tapahe said, "This story is for all the uncelebrated beautiful and kind Navajo sisters or daughters who have helped their families and friends whenever and wherever they could throughout their lives. Maybe they didn’t get a college degree or change the world with a new invention but were smart enough to live through difficult years of the 1940’s and 50’s and help their parents, grandparents, their siblings and nieces and nephews.""I also write story this to honor my sister Emily, who passed away May 24, 2020 due to the Coronavirus at the Little Sisters of the Poor Assisted Living Center in Gallup, New Mexico. This story is to also help others to let them know they are not alone in their grieving."Read Loren Tapahe's tribute to his sister Emily.