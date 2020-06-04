Lakota and Navajo respond as police blind and beat reporters and peaceful protesters by Brenda Norrell

Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 4:02 AM

Lakota and Navajo respond, as news reporters and peaceful protesters are shot, blinded and beaten during Black Lives Matter protests. In Albuquerque, The Red Nation group was stalked and confronted by white vigilantes working with Albuquerque Police officers.