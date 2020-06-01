The destruction of sacred land is underway in Ali Jegk community on the Tohono Oodham Nation, as the land and plants are being destroyed for the integrated fixed towers, spy towers, that were authorized to be built by the Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems. The destruction and Elbit's human rights abuses in Palestine are opposed by traditional O'odham.

Desecration of Ali Jegk, Tohono O'odham Nation, underway for U.S. Israeli spy towersPhoto copyright Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odhamArticle by Brenda NorrellCensored NewsALI JEGK, Tohono O'odham Nation -- The destruction of sacred land is underway here in Ali Jegk (Little Clearing) community on the Tohono Oodham Nation, as the land and plants are being destroyed for the integrated fixed towers, spy towers, that were authorized by the U.S. Homeland Security and Tohono O'odham Nation elected government.Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham said today, "The destruction of our mountain is yet another deliberate attempt to dismantle the hundreds of thousands of cultural connections to our lands. Indigenous peoples throughout the world have survived as the O'odham have.""The mountains scape and landscape is forever altered to continue to try and erase who we are as a people. They have cut down trees and plants to show their destructive cultureless society. The powerful mountain is bearing this painful wound for the unnecessary erratic whims of deranged spoiled elitists that so-called americans have set loose upon Turtle Island. We, the people of understanding, people of wisdom, people of conscious request your support and prayer offerings," Rivas told Censored News."Ve'jup'an our little brother will survive."Traditional O'odham have fought the destruction of this sacred land and its life forms. The technology will allow the U.S. Border Patrol agents to continue stalking O'odham women and elderly, by way of cameras which will be viewed on U.S. Border Patrol agents laptops. Already, U.S. Border Patrol agents harass, abuse and stalk O'odham on their homeland.The U.S. Homeland Security contract was granted to Elbit Systems, the defense contractor in Israel responsible for Apartheid security and human rights abuses in Palestine. The U.S. contract was granted during the Obama administration and continued during the Trump administration. It was approved by the Tohono O'odham Nation elected government in the spring of 2019.Read the complete article at Censored NewsCopyright Censored News