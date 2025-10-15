Events were organized across northern California to commemorate two years of resistance to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Calls were widely made for an end to the forced starvation of the Gazan population, and for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.In Oakland, community members marched to demand an arms embargo. Recent research has revealed that in the first six months of this year, hundreds of shipments have left the Oakland Airport carrying military cargo to Israel to maintain their F-35 fleet. At UC Berkely, students organized a mass walkout and rally at Sproul Plaza; in Petaluma, activists conducted their long-time weekly informational picket on October 4, which coincided with an International Day of Action organized against the genocide.An event announcement for the Oakland demonstration stated: "As we mark two years of genocide, we recall our responsibility to the people of Gaza, who have resisted an all-out war on their lives for over 700 days. In confronting those who continue to make this genocide possible, we affirm that the United States, Canada, Europe, and Arab states bear full complicity in Zionism’s crimes. The time is now to link arms, reenergize ourselves and our people, and stop the world for Gaza."