Commemorating Two Years of Resistance
Mon Oct 13 2025 (Updated 10/15/25)
Commemorating Two Years of Resistance
Actions Demand End to Israel's Genocide in Gaza and U.S. Complicity in Violence
Commemorating Two Years of Resistance
Events were organized across northern California to commemorate two years of resistance to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Calls were widely made for an end to the forced starvation of the Gazan population, and for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

In Oakland, community members marched to demand an arms embargo. Recent research has revealed that in the first six months of this year, hundreds of shipments have left the Oakland Airport carrying military cargo to Israel to maintain their F-35 fleet. At UC Berkely, students organized a mass walkout and rally at Sproul Plaza; in Petaluma, activists conducted their long-time weekly informational picket on October 4, which coincided with an International Day of Action organized against the genocide.

An event announcement for the Oakland demonstration stated: "As we mark two years of genocide, we recall our responsibility to the people of Gaza, who have resisted an all-out war on their lives for over 700 days. In confronting those who continue to make this genocide possible, we affirm that the United States, Canada, Europe, and Arab states bear full complicity in Zionism’s crimes. The time is now to link arms, reenergize ourselves and our people, and stop the world for Gaza."

Oakland: photo Oakland Demands Arms Embargo and End to the Genocide

UC Berkeley: photo UC Berkeley Again Blasts US-Israel Genocide of Palestine

Petaluma: photo Global Day of Action for Peace on 2nd Anniversary of Gaza War

Event Posts: calendar Oakland: Two Years of Genocide - Arms Embargo Now! | calendar San Jose: Two Years of Genocide, Two Years of Resistance - Rally and March | calendar Santa Cruz: Two Years of Genocide, Decades of Resistance | calendar Arcata: It Started Before October 7th | calendar International Day of Action & Protest Against 2 Years of Gaza Genocide

Related Features: Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | California | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas2025-09-11 Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | East Bay | California | U.S. | Palestine2025-09-08 East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | California | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-08-28 Activists Unfurl Banners in Capitol Rotunda Calling on Newsom to Stand Up to Big Oil Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-26 County Supervisors' "Abandoned Vehicles" Ordinance Continued to Future Meeting Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-08-26 Apache Stronghold Responds to Trump Lashing Out Over Oak Flat Injunction Environment & Forest Defense | U.S. | Government & Elections | Americas2025-08-22 Many Arrested After Sit-in at BlackRock Headquarters in San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.
