Mon Oct 13 2025 (Updated 10/15/25)Commemorating Two Years of Resistance
Actions Demand End to Israel's Genocide in Gaza and U.S. Complicity in Violence
Events were organized across northern California to commemorate two years of resistance to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Calls were widely made for an end to the forced starvation of the Gazan population, and for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.
In Oakland, community members marched to demand an arms embargo. Recent research has revealed that in the first six months of this year, hundreds of shipments have left the Oakland Airport carrying military cargo to Israel to maintain their F-35 fleet. At UC Berkely, students organized a mass walkout and rally at Sproul Plaza; in Petaluma, activists conducted their long-time weekly informational picket on October 4, which coincided with an International Day of Action organized against the genocide.
An event announcement for the Oakland demonstration stated: "As we mark two years of genocide, we recall our responsibility to the people of Gaza, who have resisted an all-out war on their lives for over 700 days. In confronting those who continue to make this genocide possible, we affirm that the United States, Canada, Europe, and Arab states bear full complicity in Zionism’s crimes. The time is now to link arms, reenergize ourselves and our people, and stop the world for Gaza."
Oakland: Oakland Demands Arms Embargo and End to the Genocide
UC Berkeley: UC Berkeley Again Blasts US-Israel Genocide of Palestine
Petaluma: Global Day of Action for Peace on 2nd Anniversary of Gaza War
Event Posts: Oakland: Two Years of Genocide - Arms Embargo Now! | San Jose: Two Years of Genocide, Two Years of Resistance - Rally and March | Santa Cruz: Two Years of Genocide, Decades of Resistance | Arcata: It Started Before October 7th | International Day of Action & Protest Against 2 Years of Gaza Genocide
Related Features: Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
