International Day of Action & Protest Against 2 Years of Gaza Genocide
Saturday, October 04, 2025
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Protest
US Campaign for Palastinian Rights + more
SF Bay Area, throughout USA, and worldwide
Stop the Gaza Genocide! Pro-Palestine Protests Near You: https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
International Day of Action Against 2 Years of Gaza Genocide
October 4th
Join in protesting Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza, including the deliberate starvation of civilians and the blocking of critical aid. We also protest the U.S. complicity in Israel's massive violence against the Palestinian people.
In 2024 alone, the federal U.S. government sent Israel at least $17.9 billion in military funding to mass murder the Palestinian people. With our tax dollars, Israel wiped out an estimated hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.
Around the world on October 4th, people will be rising up globally in mass action protest against the genocide in Gaza.
We must stand against the oppression until we end all U.S. military funding to Israel and Palestine is free. We must rise up to demand freedom and justice for the Palestinian people and for a world without racism and oppression.
SF BAY AREA
Join a protest near you (Oct 4th & daily actions calendar): https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
SAN JOSE: Oct 4 at 3 PM @ SJ City Hall Plaza, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
https://www.instagram.com/p/DOjOSiCCc7A/
OAKLAND: Oct 4 at 1 PM @ Plaza at 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland, CA 94612
https://www.instagram.com/p/DPAZUeHj0kX/
NORTH AMERICA on Oct 4:
San Jose, CA | 3PM at City Hall
Los Angeles, CA | 1PM at the Zionist Consulate
Oakland, CA | 1PM in Oscar Grant Plaza
Denver, CO | 12PM at the State Capitol
Washington, D.C. | 2PM at House of Congress
Orlando, FL | 4PM, Location TBD
Chicago, IL | 2PM at Michigan Ave. & Wacker Dr.
Dearborn, MI | 2PM at 14205 Diversey St.
Cleveland, OH | 3PM at Levant Parking Lot
Dallas, TX | 2-5PM at City Hall
Houston, TX | 2PM at City Hall
Montreal, Canada | 2PM at Place Des Arts
Toronto, Canada | 2PM at Sankofa Square
Ottawa, Canada | 2PM at Parliament Hill
We’re all paying the price of this genocide—with our tax dollars. Find out how much money people in your city are forced to pay, and what could be funded instead. Use this interactive map to look up your city or state: https://www.notmytaxdollars.org/
ALSO HAPPENING on Oct 1:
Two Years of Genocide - The Legacy of Malcolm X and Black-Palestinian Solidarity
Oct 1 at 6 PM @ First Congregational Church Oakland
Join MECA as we welcome Angela Davis, Ali Abunimah, and Lara Kiswani in conversation on the two years of ongoing genocide in Gaza. the legacy of Malcolm X, and Black-Palestinian solidarity.
https://events.humanitix.com/black-palestine-solidarity
For more information: https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
