UC Berkeley Again Blasts US-Israel Genocide of Palestine
Hundreds in yet another Sproul Hall demonstration against the US-Israel attempted destruction of Palestine.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, Oct. 8) - In a major reversal of his usual practice, Trump seems to have been been involved in an action that does not involve the attempted destruction of a person's well being, the rule of law, or the US Constitution. The apparent conclusion of a peace agreement stopping the Palestine - Israel war must be welcomed.
While the mainstream press will no doubt hail the agreement as a major Trumpian achievement, let us speculate on why did Trump do something that was not ethically reprehensible. Since it is well established that ethics play no role in guiding his actions and that his only motivations are in the interests of his personal wealth or power, it it therefore statistically possible for him to act decently.
So why did he force Netanyahu to make peace?
Perhaps the Arab monarchies told him that the ongoing slaughter of fellow Arabs was making the conclusion of the many profitable "deals" in the pipeline awkward. While the Arabs tyrannies have no love for Palestinians who harbor dangerous ideas about Arab democracy, the Arab "street" is outraged over the genocide. Even dictatorships have to occasionally take into account some public opinion.
Perhaps Trump, with his short attention span, was simply getting bored with the pushy, clever Jew that was costing the US money, with the US, or Trump, getting nothing in return. Also, The "optics" of the genocide were getting worse (thank you, peace movement). Netanyahu's attack on the negotiators in Doha, a surprise to Trump, did not help.
Netanyahu is pretending to see the deal as a great achievement but peace with Palestine is anathema to him. He is committed to the destruction of Palestine, both state and people. Also, ending the war wight rekindle legal proceedings against him. He will therefore need all this skills to sabotage the agreement.
He might just let Trump bask in peacemaker glory, then slow-walk or no-walk the implementation till Trump gets bored and goes on to something else.
The US Berkeley demonstration was accompanied by about a dozen Zionist counter demonstrators. Wrapped in Israeli flags, they had some frank exchange of views, but with many police around, there were no incidents.
See all high resolution photos here.
