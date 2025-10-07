From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Two Years of Genocide, Decades of Resistance
Date:
Tuesday, October 07, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via SJP Santa Cruz
Location Details:
March from Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz at 3 PM to Mission Plaza, 103 Emmett St, Santa Cruz
Join Students for Justice in Palestine to honor the martyrs of the ongoing genocide, perpetrated by israel, in Palestine and march in solidarity with the steadfastness of Gazans. Come out and support, as this October 7th marks 2 years since the genocidal violence accelerated within the the decades long oppression of the Palestinian people.
️Speeches and Teach-Ins will take place at mission park, following a march from the base of campus. The popular education will highlight the current conditions and starvation in Gaza as the Palestinian people continue to struggle for their survival, land, and liberation🇵🇸🕊️
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sjpsantacruz/
