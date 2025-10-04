Bay Area: Two Years of Genocide - Arms Embargo Now!

Saturday, October 04, 2025

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Protest

Bay Area PYM

Oscar Grant Plaza, Broadway and 14th Street, Oakland

BAY AREA: TWO YEARS OF GENOCIDE — ARMS EMBARGO NOW!



🗓️ Saturday October 4th

⏰ 1PM

📍Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland



On October 4th, we will commemorate two years of genocide by taking the streets to demand an arms embargo. At least 280 shipments have left the Oakland Airport in the first 6 months of this year, carrying deadly military cargo to maintain their F-35 fleet. KILLER CARGO OUT OF OAK!



As we mark two years of genocide, we recall our responsibility to the people of Gaza, who have resisted an all-out war on their lives for over 700 days. In confronting those who continue to make this genocide possible, we affirm that the United States, Canada, Europe, and Arab states bear full complicity in Zionism’s crimes. The time is now to link arms, reenergize ourselves and our people, and stop the world for Gaza.



OAKLAND ARMS EMBARGO NOW! See you in the streets on October 4th.



SIGN THE PETITION: armsembargonow.com/petition