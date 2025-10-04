top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Bay Area: Two Years of Genocide - Arms Embargo Now!

Oscar Grant Plaza, Broadway and 14th Street, Oakland
original image (1037x1296)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area PYM
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza, Broadway and 14th Street, Oakland
BAY AREA: TWO YEARS OF GENOCIDE — ARMS EMBARGO NOW!

🗓️ Saturday October 4th
⏰ 1PM
📍Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland

On October 4th, we will commemorate two years of genocide by taking the streets to demand an arms embargo. At least 280 shipments have left the Oakland Airport in the first 6 months of this year, carrying deadly military cargo to maintain their F-35 fleet. KILLER CARGO OUT OF OAK!

As we mark two years of genocide, we recall our responsibility to the people of Gaza, who have resisted an all-out war on their lives for over 700 days. In confronting those who continue to make this genocide possible, we affirm that the United States, Canada, Europe, and Arab states bear full complicity in Zionism’s crimes. The time is now to link arms, reenergize ourselves and our people, and stop the world for Gaza.

OAKLAND ARMS EMBARGO NOW! See you in the streets on October 4th.

SIGN THE PETITION: armsembargonow.com/petition
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareapym/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 26, 2025 11:48AM
