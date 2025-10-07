top
It Started Before October 7th

11th St. Overpass, Arcata
Date:
Tuesday, October 07, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Humboldt for Palestine
Location Details:
11th St. Overpass, Arcata
To those who advocate for freedom, justice and human dignity~ join us as we gather to honor Palestinian resistance against the zionist regime from before the Nakba to now. We will not be silent when Palestinians are being forcibly starved, and ethnically cleansed while having their lands stolen. We refute israeli allegations and know the true motives behind the holocaust that has been live-streamed in front of our eyes for two years. We know that all of our struggles are interconnected and we will not stop until Palestine is liberated from the river to the sea.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/humboldtforpales...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 3, 2025 9:23AM
