It Started Before October 7th

Date:

Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Humboldt for Palestine

Location Details:

11th St. Overpass, Arcata

To those who advocate for freedom, justice and human dignity~ join us as we gather to honor Palestinian resistance against the zionist regime from before the Nakba to now. We will not be silent when Palestinians are being forcibly starved, and ethnically cleansed while having their lands stolen. We refute israeli allegations and know the true motives behind the holocaust that has been live-streamed in front of our eyes for two years. We know that all of our struggles are interconnected and we will not stop until Palestine is liberated from the river to the sea.