Two Years of Genocide, Two Years of Resistance - Rally and March
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Against War
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
TWO YEARS OF GENOCIDE, TWO YEARS OF RESISTANCE: Join us for a rally and march to commemorate the two year anniversary of the escalated U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza and two years of resistance to the genocide, from Palestine to San Jose. We demand: San Jose divest! End U.S. aid to Israel! Stop the genocide! Free Palestine!
Saturday Oct. 4th, 3pm
San Jose City Hall
There will be a 1.2 mile march for this action.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sanjoseagainstwar/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 16, 2025 12:27PM
