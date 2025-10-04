Two Years of Genocide, Two Years of Resistance - Rally and March

Date:

Saturday, October 04, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Jose Against War

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

TWO YEARS OF GENOCIDE, TWO YEARS OF RESISTANCE: Join us for a rally and march to commemorate the two year anniversary of the escalated U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza and two years of resistance to the genocide, from Palestine to San Jose. We demand: San Jose divest! End U.S. aid to Israel! Stop the genocide! Free Palestine!



Saturday Oct. 4th, 3pm

San Jose City Hall



There will be a 1.2 mile march for this action.