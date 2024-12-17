From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Dec 17 2024 (Updated 12/23/24)The People's Arms Embargo
Actions at Travis Air Force Base to Stop Arms to Israel
In spite of a year of popular mobilization against arming Israel's genocide of Palestine and in contravention of US law, President Biden and Congress are continuing massive arms shipments to Israel. The People's Arms Embargo has responded with ongoing blockades over the past year at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. “If the U.S. government won’t stop shipping arms to Israel, then we will establish a People’s Arms Embargo to stop it ourselves," say organizers.
Many protesters brought mock child-size corpses wrapped with "bloody shrouds" to symbolize the heaviest casualties of Israel's genocide: tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian children.
Travis, the largest U.S. Air Force base in the country, is just 50 miles from San Francisco. “We are placing our bodies between the bombs and the children of Gaza by blocking workers from loading the bombs onto planes headed to Israel,” said longtime Quaker peace activist and co-organizer David Hartsough.
Police regularly arrive promptly, and arrests are regularly made at the ongoing actions.
The People's Arms Embargo - No Weapons to Israel! | Travis AFB Protesters Assaulted and Hospitalized while Complying with Police's Dispersal Order | Shut Down Travis AFB | Beale AFB Shut Down in Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance | Global Day Of Action: Shut Down The US War Machine At Travis AFB | Port of Oakland Shutdown After Thousands March in Protest of Gaza Genocide | Travis AFB 14 Get Out of Jail After Protest at Largest Military Air Base in the US | Stop Travis: No US Weapons for Genocide
Related features: Gaza Protesters Disrupt Chevron Headquarters | Protests Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes | Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Memorial Procession for Journalists Murdered by Israel | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | Occupations Established at Universities Across California
Independent media coverage: KPFA: Full Circle, Nov. 22, 2024 (Franklin Sterling) | Peace Activists Try and Block Arms Supplies to Israel | Veterans For Peace, Instagram | People’s Arms Embargo at Travis Air Force | 28 Activists arrested for blockading three entrances to Travis Air Force Base | Mass Protests and Arrests at California’s Largest Airbase | People’s Arms Embargo’ at Travis Air Force Base
Corporate media coverage: Nevada County activists arrested for blocking Travis Air Force Base gates (Grass Valley) | Arrested during Israel-Hamas war protests at Travis Air Force Base | Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Dozens gather for 'Rallies and Human Blockade' protest at Travis Air Force Base | Fairfield: Police Arrest 28 Protesters Blocking Travis Air Force's Base's Gates Wednesday | 28 protesters blocking gate at Travis Air Force Base arrested Wednesday | Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Protestors arrested outside Travis AFB | 28 arrested after Travis Air Force Base gates blocked during Israel-Hamas war protest | 28 arrested after Travis Air Force Base gates blocked during Israel-Hamas war protest | Dozens gather for 'Rallies and Human Blockade' protest at Travis Air Force Base | Protestors arrested outside Travis AFB
Out of state: Iowa: Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Oregon: Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested
Many protesters brought mock child-size corpses wrapped with "bloody shrouds" to symbolize the heaviest casualties of Israel's genocide: tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian children.
Travis, the largest U.S. Air Force base in the country, is just 50 miles from San Francisco. “We are placing our bodies between the bombs and the children of Gaza by blocking workers from loading the bombs onto planes headed to Israel,” said longtime Quaker peace activist and co-organizer David Hartsough.
Police regularly arrive promptly, and arrests are regularly made at the ongoing actions.
The People's Arms Embargo - No Weapons to Israel! | Travis AFB Protesters Assaulted and Hospitalized while Complying with Police's Dispersal Order | Shut Down Travis AFB | Beale AFB Shut Down in Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance | Global Day Of Action: Shut Down The US War Machine At Travis AFB | Port of Oakland Shutdown After Thousands March in Protest of Gaza Genocide | Travis AFB 14 Get Out of Jail After Protest at Largest Military Air Base in the US | Stop Travis: No US Weapons for Genocide
Related features: Gaza Protesters Disrupt Chevron Headquarters | Protests Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes | Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Memorial Procession for Journalists Murdered by Israel | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | Occupations Established at Universities Across California
Independent media coverage: KPFA: Full Circle, Nov. 22, 2024 (Franklin Sterling) | Peace Activists Try and Block Arms Supplies to Israel | Veterans For Peace, Instagram | People’s Arms Embargo at Travis Air Force | 28 Activists arrested for blockading three entrances to Travis Air Force Base | Mass Protests and Arrests at California’s Largest Airbase | People’s Arms Embargo’ at Travis Air Force Base
Corporate media coverage: Nevada County activists arrested for blocking Travis Air Force Base gates (Grass Valley) | Arrested during Israel-Hamas war protests at Travis Air Force Base | Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Dozens gather for 'Rallies and Human Blockade' protest at Travis Air Force Base | Fairfield: Police Arrest 28 Protesters Blocking Travis Air Force's Base's Gates Wednesday | 28 protesters blocking gate at Travis Air Force Base arrested Wednesday | Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Protestors arrested outside Travis AFB | 28 arrested after Travis Air Force Base gates blocked during Israel-Hamas war protest | 28 arrested after Travis Air Force Base gates blocked during Israel-Hamas war protest | Dozens gather for 'Rallies and Human Blockade' protest at Travis Air Force Base | Protestors arrested outside Travis AFB
Out of state: Iowa: Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Oregon: Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested
2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" Front Page | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-05-25 Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military Anti-War | Peninsula | U.S. | International
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network