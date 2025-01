In spite of a year of popular mobilization against arming Israel's genocide of Palestine and in contravention of US law, President Biden and Congress are continuing massive arms shipments to Israel. The People's Arms Embargo has responded with ongoing blockades over the past year at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. “If the U.S. government won’t stop shipping arms to Israel, then we will establish a People’s Arms Embargo to stop it ourselves," say organizers.Many protesters brought mock child-size corpses wrapped with "bloody shrouds" to symbolize the heaviest casualties of Israel's genocide: tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian children.Travis, the largest U.S. Air Force base in the country, is just 50 miles from San Francisco. “We are placing our bodies between the bombs and the children of Gaza by blocking workers from loading the bombs onto planes headed to Israel,” said longtime Quaker peace activist and co-organizer David Hartsough.Police regularly arrive promptly, and arrests are regularly made at the ongoing actions.Iowa: Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested | Oregon: Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested