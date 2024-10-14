From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sun Oct 13 2024 (Updated 10/14/24)Gaza Protesters Disrupt Chevron Headquarters
Chevron's Profits from Israel's Ongoing Genocide of Palestine Exposed
On September 26, dozens of Bay Area residents rallied outside the entrance to Chevron’s global headquarters in San Ramon to protest its fueling of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and violence against Palestinians.
With signs that read “Boycott Chevron” and “Chevron Out of Palestine”, protesters called for a global boycott of Chevron gas stations and products until the company cuts all contracts with Israel. Currently, Chevron is supplying energy and millions of dollars to Israel as it carries out genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza and has now attacked Lebanon.
The event was part of a global Week of Action taking place Sept 23-27 in 10+ cities, including the Israeli city of Herzliya, Houston, New York, the Bay Area, Washington, D.C., and others. Organized by climate justice groups and rights advocates, the Week of Action exposed Chevron’s complicity in grave violations of Palestinian human rights, and in climate destruction globally. Organizers also sought to build the number of signatures on the #BoycottChevron pledge towards a goal of 100,000 signers.
"Chevron [only] entered the Israeli market in 2020, and they can just as easily exit.”, said Olivia Katbi of the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement. “We’re calling for a boycott of Chevron gas stations, and also calling on gas station owners to pledge to switch brands, similar to the Shell boycott campaign of the South African anti-apartheid movement.”
