top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

“KAYAKTIVISTS” Paddle Against Chevron

by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
Kayaks confront oil tankers
Kayaks confront oil tankers
original image (5013x3340)

Photos: Brooke Anderson

May 5th, 2024, Point Molate, Richmond, CA – The Rich City Rays, a young BIPOC centered organization based out of Richmond, California, took out a record 56 kayaks yesterday to continue to highlight the environmental and humanitarian consequences of Chevron’s Richmond Oil Refinery. Carrying flags and banners, the Rich City Ray kayakers went out on the waves with coinciding land events amplifying their calls.

The kayaks paddled boldly into restricted waters, with "ABOLISH CHEVRON' signage, bannered across a raft of participants, and “temporarily blocked one of the ships,” reported Rays member Alfredo Angulo. A Coast Guard vessel was observed surveilling the action, but was effectively de-escalated and no arrests or harm came to the paddlers. The water event included offerings of flowers and song. As Cho Adolfo, member of the Rays told reporters, "We take back the water by creating space for joy.”

The Rays use kayaks as vessels for social change and center historically excluded communities of color in both access to coastal waters and education on non-violent direct action. Representing the Bay Area’s pioneers in water defense, these activists paddle local waters to bring frontline communities to the heart of environmental justice.

Today’s action was part of a global protest of Chevron’s brutal history of forcing low income communities of color to become frontline victims to environmental harm. This international revolution against Chevron pulses through Palestine, Ecuador, Myanmar and the Philippines. The kayaction held space for the international reality of the Anti-Chevron struggle, extending the focus beyond Richmond with flags from many nations.

With Richmond’s childhood asthma rates double that of the nation's average, a generation of citizens traumatized by oil-induced fires, explosions, flares, and acid rain crescendos onto this day’s mass demand for justice.

Last October, the Rays teased Chevron’s oil tankers at Richmond’s long wharf. Now, returning to the Bay seven months later, increased pressure to shut down Chevron in light of international solidarity allowed these activists to take greater risks.
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dji_0207-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (4706x3135)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dji_0213-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (3466x2309)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2862-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (5439x3631)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2868-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (4202x2805)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2900-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2905-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (5686x3796)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2924-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (5217x3483)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2949-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2983-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (3363x2245)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2974-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (5647x3770)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_5464-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (5588x3730)
§
by Climate Justice Media
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:27PM
sm_20240505-dsc_2966-brookeanderson.jpg
original image (5250x3505)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code