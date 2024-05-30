Chevron's annual shareholder meeting faced protests while Chevron continues to directly support Genocide, and plunders billions in offshore gas from Gaza.

Democracy Now! reports on the protest in San Ramon against Chevron. Guilty of many crimes, Chevron changed its name from UNOCAL after they lost a lawsuit for mass rape against villagers in Myanmar, since then they have profited from literally every humanitarian debacle in the world, and now rake in billions directly from the current genocide:

“Stop Fueling Genocide”: Activists Block Entrance to Chevron Headquarters

Daily protests against Israel’s war continue. In the Northern California city of San Ramon, dozens of activists blocked the entrance to Chevron’s corporate offices as the company held its annual shareholder meeting. Chevron says it supplies Israel with the bulk of its electric energy, and owns deepwater gas fields off the coast of occupied Palestinian land, from which Israel has raked in billions in profits in recent years. This is Wassim Hage of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Wassim Hage: “Chevron is a major stakeholder in the unfolding violence we are seeing in Palestine, massive shareholder and massive profits to be promised from the plunder of Gaza. And we are here to demand an end to the complicity of this corporation in that genocide.”

https://www.democracynow.org/2024/5/30/headlines