Gaza Protesters Disrupt Chevron Headquarters
Protesters amplify international call for a boycott of Chevron over its war profiteering in the midst of Israel’s assault in Gaza
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Ramon, CA, 09/26/24) – Dozens of Bay Area residents ralled outside the entrance to the oil company’s global headquarters to protest its fueling of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and violence against Palestinians.
With signs that read “Boycott Chevron” and “Chevron Out of Palestine”, protesters are calling for a global boycott of Chevron gas stations and products until the company cuts all contracts with Israel. Currently, Chevron is supplying energy and millions of dollars to Israel as it carries out genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.
The event is part of a global Week of Action taking place Sept 23-27 in 10+ cities, including the Israeli city of Herzliya, Houston, New York, the Bay Area, Washington, D.C., and others. Organized by climate justice groups and rights advocates, the Week of Action aims to expose Chevron’s complicity in grave violations of Palestinian human rights, and in climate destruction globally. Organizers are also seeking to build the number of signatures on the #BoycottChevron pledge towards a goal of 100,000 signers.
"Chevron [only] entered the Israeli market in 2020, and they can just as easily exit.”, said Olivia Katbi of the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement. “We’re calling for a boycott of Chevron gas stations, and also calling on gas station owners to pledge to switch brands, similar to the Shell boycott campaign of the South African anti-apartheid movement.”
Chevron Corporation supplies Israel’s military efforts with light and power via the operation and co-ownership of deep-water gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Chevron owns a 25% stake in the Tamar gas field, and currently operates and produces oil from the Tamar, Dalit and Leviathan gas fields – all off the coast of occupied Palestinian land.
In February 2024 – many months into Israel’s invasion of Gaza, which the International Criminal Court has determined may constitute genocide – Chevron announced a decision to invest $24 million to bolster natural gas production capacity from the offshore Tamar gas field.
According to Scientist Rebellion activist Greg Spooner, Ph.D., “Chevron is fueling the war on Gaza that not only threatens people there, it has ramifications for people everywhere. Chevron’s role in the Tamar oilfield could contribute over 15 gigatons of carbon emissions. The war itself is one of the major sources of carbon emissions in our world right now. This is injustice piled upon injustice. We are here to demand that these injustices stop.”
“Chevron's legacy is one of human rights abuses across the world. The global Boycott Chevron is gaining momentum, and will not stop as long as this company shows such disregard for human life" said Matt Leonard of Oil and Gas Action Network.
WHO: Oil & Gas Action Network, Chevron Out of Palestine, Boycott-Divest-Sanction (BDS) Movement, Scientist Rebellion, Palestinian Youth Movement, Arab Resource and Organizing Center. See all high resolution photos here.
