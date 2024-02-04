From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Chevron Get Out of Palestine
Hundreds at refinery's gate protest Chevron complicity in war on Gaza
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(CHEVRON REFINERY, RICHMOND, Feb. 3) - From young to old, about 500 activists held a loud rally to protest Chevron's involvement in Israel's genocidal attack on Gaza. They took over the area on front of Gate 14 and painted a mural by David Solnit on the pavement. Speakers included Richmond's mayor, medical workers from UC, and activists from peace and environmental groups. Musicians and poets performed.
For the past three months, the Israeli Occupation Forces have indiscriminately bombed and killed over 30,000 Palestinians living in Gaza, half of them children. This is a genocide and an attempted land-grab.
Israel's apartheid regime depends on Chevron’s gas reserves, which provide 70% of Israel’s electricity and powers the ongoing massacres of Palestinians. Both Israel and Chevron are profiting from this genocide: Chevron operates two of the largest offshore natural gas fields off of the coast of Palestine.
The extraction of these resources, enabled by the apartheid regime and settler colonialism, is part of the 75 year history of occupation. It is clear that natural gas is a part of this violent colonial tradition.
Now, Bay Area residents and environmental justice organizers are taking action here at home in Contra Costa to condemn the Chevron refinery’s investments in occupied Palestine and role in fueling this genocide.
While Chevron and Israel are getting rich by extracting gas off the coast of Gaza, Palestinians have run out of fuel. They are forced to burn trash, endure harsh winter conditions, and have no way of cooking food. All 2.2 million Gazans are facing acute food insecurity, and over half a million are starving as a result. This is an urgent human rights and environmental justice crisis, and as we call for a permanent ceasefire, we are also holding Chevron accountable for fueling Israel's apartheid regime.
Protesters demanded that Chevron shutdown Tamar and Leviathan gas fields now and divest from Israel and stop its complicity in apartheid. They urged all to boycott and divest from Chevron until there is a permanent end to the occupation.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network