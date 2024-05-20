top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

Anti Chevron Day Event Held in Richmond

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
Environmentalists, unions, poets, musicians and genocide resisters call out Chevron's crimes
Environmentalists, unions, poets, musicians and genocide resisters call out Chevron's crimes
original image (1862x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(Richmond, May 19) - As if it was not enough that Chevron is massively contributing to climate change and degrading the air people in Richmond breathe, Chevron also profits from its oil platforms off the Gaza coast and from doing business with the Israeli-US genocide machine. All this was exposed in an "Anti Chevron Day" street fair held in Richmond's Unity Park.

Unity Park is public park in an industrial-commercial area. It has facilities for outdoor public events, a playground, a sports area, and a natural planted area.

Speakers at the event including Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and poets and musicians addressed the crowd. Two themes were emphasized. First, that Chevron whose refinery is located in Richmond, has degraded air quality and inflicted high asthma rates on children in Richmond. Second, that Chevron is profiting from involvement in the Israeli-US genocide of Palestine.

Snacks of rice and beans were provided. Street mural artist David Solnit, a regular in Bay Area protests, set up tables for painting gigantic signs. Many, from children to seniors,wielded paintbrushes.

Participating organizations and sponsors, many with information tables, included:
  • CLIMATE ALLIANCE FOR PALESTINE
  • OIL AND GAS ACTION NETWORK (OGAN)
  • RICHMOND PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE
  • AMAZON WATCH
  • ARAB RESOURCE AND ORGANIZING CENTER
  • LABOR RISE CLIMATE JOBS ACTION GROUP
  • SUNFLOWER ALLIANCE
  • EXTINCTION REBELLION SF BAY AREA
  • 1000 GRANDMOTHERS FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS
  • COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER ENVIRONMENT
  • SEIU 1021 MEMBERS FOR PALESTINE
  • ASIAN PACIFIC ENVIRONMENTAL NETWORK
  • OIL CHANGE INTERNATIONAL
  • RICH CITY RAYS
  • MYANMAR STUDENT UNION
  • IDLE NO MORE SF BAY |
  • AMERICAN FRIENDS SERVICE COMMITTEE
  • COOPERATION RICHMOND
  • SEIU 1021 CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMITTEE
  • YOUTH VS. APOCALYPSE | RICH CITY RIDES
  • CENTER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE (CIEJ)
  • EAST BAY DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA
  • SAN FRANCISCO COMMITTEE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS IN THE PHILIPPINES (SF-CHRP)
  • FOSSIL FREE CA
  • URBAN TILTH
  • MOVEMENT GENERATION JUSTICE AND ECOLOGY PROJECT
  • DSA - SF
  • REIMAGINE RICHMOND
  • CODEPINK BAY AREA


Anti Chevron Day is a yearly event. Additional projects to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes against the planet and its people are in the works.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_002-14024-z8a_5081.jpg
original image (1400x2164)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_003-14024-z8a_5088.jpg
original image (1942x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_004-14024-858_4377.jpg
original image (1818x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_005-14024-z8a_5120.jpg
original image (1938x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_006-14024-858_4423.jpg
original image (1400x1703)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_007-14024-858_4451.jpg
original image (1551x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_008-14024-858_4468.jpg
original image (1540x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_009-14024-858_4493.jpg
original image (1430x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_010-14024-858_4525.jpg
original image (1400x1415)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_011-14024-z8a_5173.jpg
original image (1818x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_012-14024-858_4566.jpg
original image (1424x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_013-14024-858_4592.jpg
original image (1908x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_014-14024-858_4619.jpg
original image (1688x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_015-14024-858_4625.jpg
original image (1400x1726)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_016-14024-858_4629.jpg
original image (1400x1437)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_017-14024-z8a_5198.jpg
original image (1727x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_018-14024-858_4640.jpg
original image (1400x1712)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_019-14024-z8a_5222.jpg
original image (1400x1666)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, May 20, 2024 1:44PM
sm_020-14024-z8a_5227.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code