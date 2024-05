Environmentalists, unions, poets, musicians and genocide resisters call out Chevron's crimes

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

CODEPINK BAY AREA

(Richmond, May 19) - As if it was not enough that Chevron is massively contributing to climate change and degrading the air people in Richmond breathe, Chevron also profits from its oil platforms off the Gaza coast and from doing business with the Israeli-US genocide machine. All this was exposed in an "Anti Chevron Day" street fair held in Richmond's Unity Park.Unity Park is public park in an industrial-commercial area. It has facilities for outdoor public events, a playground, a sports area, and a natural planted area.Speakers at the event including Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and poets and musicians addressed the crowd. Two themes were emphasized. First, that Chevron whose refinery is located in Richmond, has degraded air quality and inflicted high asthma rates on children in Richmond. Second, that Chevron is profiting from involvement in the Israeli-US genocide of Palestine.Snacks of rice and beans were provided. Street mural artist David Solnit, a regular in Bay Area protests, set up tables for painting gigantic signs. Many, from children to seniors,wielded paintbrushes.Participating organizations and sponsors, many with information tables, included:Anti Chevron Day is a yearly event. Additional projects to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes against the planet and its people are in the works.See all high resolution photos here