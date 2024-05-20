From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti Chevron Day Event Held in Richmond
Environmentalists, unions, poets, musicians and genocide resisters call out Chevron's crimes
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(Richmond, May 19) - As if it was not enough that Chevron is massively contributing to climate change and degrading the air people in Richmond breathe, Chevron also profits from its oil platforms off the Gaza coast and from doing business with the Israeli-US genocide machine. All this was exposed in an "Anti Chevron Day" street fair held in Richmond's Unity Park.
Unity Park is public park in an industrial-commercial area. It has facilities for outdoor public events, a playground, a sports area, and a natural planted area.
Speakers at the event including Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and poets and musicians addressed the crowd. Two themes were emphasized. First, that Chevron whose refinery is located in Richmond, has degraded air quality and inflicted high asthma rates on children in Richmond. Second, that Chevron is profiting from involvement in the Israeli-US genocide of Palestine.
Snacks of rice and beans were provided. Street mural artist David Solnit, a regular in Bay Area protests, set up tables for painting gigantic signs. Many, from children to seniors,wielded paintbrushes.
Participating organizations and sponsors, many with information tables, included:
- CLIMATE ALLIANCE FOR PALESTINE
- OIL AND GAS ACTION NETWORK (OGAN)
- RICHMOND PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE
- AMAZON WATCH
- ARAB RESOURCE AND ORGANIZING CENTER
- LABOR RISE CLIMATE JOBS ACTION GROUP
- SUNFLOWER ALLIANCE
- EXTINCTION REBELLION SF BAY AREA
- 1000 GRANDMOTHERS FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS
- COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER ENVIRONMENT
- SEIU 1021 MEMBERS FOR PALESTINE
- ASIAN PACIFIC ENVIRONMENTAL NETWORK
- OIL CHANGE INTERNATIONAL
- RICH CITY RAYS
- MYANMAR STUDENT UNION
- IDLE NO MORE SF BAY |
- AMERICAN FRIENDS SERVICE COMMITTEE
- COOPERATION RICHMOND
- SEIU 1021 CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMITTEE
- YOUTH VS. APOCALYPSE | RICH CITY RIDES
- CENTER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE (CIEJ)
- EAST BAY DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA
- SAN FRANCISCO COMMITTEE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS IN THE PHILIPPINES (SF-CHRP)
- FOSSIL FREE CA
- URBAN TILTH
- MOVEMENT GENERATION JUSTICE AND ECOLOGY PROJECT
- DSA - SF
- REIMAGINE RICHMOND
- CODEPINK BAY AREA
Anti Chevron Day is a yearly event. Additional projects to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes against the planet and its people are in the works.
See all high resolution photos here.
