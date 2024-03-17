Shut Down Travis AFB

Date:

Friday, March 22, 2024

Time:

6:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

NorCal Anti-War Action

Location Details:

Travis AFB, all gates.

@norcal_antiwar_action on IG for more info

We’ve shut down Travis before, we’ve shut down Beale. Now we’re going to be back again, because so long as there is no justice there will be no peace!



Join NorCal Anti-War Action at Travis AFB on March 22nd at 5:30am to shut it down in solidarity with Palestinian resistance. There will be contingents at every gate, if you want to have the least risk then go to the main gate. The main gate meeting location will be at 650 Parker, which is a parking lot immediately before the gate checkpoint.