Protesters Assaulted and Hospitalized while Complying with Police's Dispersal Order by NorCal Anti-War Action

Protesters at Travis AFB were violently assaulted, with 2 ending up in the hospital while complying with Fairfield Police's dispersal order.

A press release, was released by the Fairfield Police Department on March 23rd, about the March 22nd protest at Travis AFB is nothing short of downright lies, purposeful falsification, and slander. In order to combat their lying narrative, here is the truth of what occurred on the morning of March 22nd.



On March 22nd, protesters affiliated with NorCal Anti-War Action gathered at the main gate of Travis AFB to demand an end of US military aid to Israel, and an end of complicity in the genocide in Gaza. At around 7am, 11 unarmed, peaceful protesters entered the crosswalk on Air Base Parkway during the walk sign, then stayed in the street after the light had turned red. Soon after around 40 Fairfield police officers arrived in riot gear, once the police arrived they advanced towards the protesters, and gave a dispersal order. Once this order was given, the protesters began to leave the street, but immediately after the order was given police advanced on the protesters, arresting them. Although those who were in the street attempted to make their way to the sidewalk, many were forcibly grabbed by FFPD, and in several cases shoved to the ground.



As shown on video, even though the protesters were complying with FFPD’s demands, the police lied and began mass arrests. During these arrests they violently attacked several femmes, and threw several to the ground. Of those attacked, one was knocked unconscious from the force of the police assault. Another who had arrived with a walker due to hip injuries, was thrown to the ground and hospitalized. Immediately after the arrests were made police moved to try and arrest protesters who had never entered the street, but they were stopped by other police.



After 9 of the protesters were handcuffed and taken into police vans, two remained on the ground, with one crying out that they needed medical help, the other being unconscious. In order to obscure the view of the unconscious protester, several police officers held up the femme’s hood to make it seem that they were still conscious.



Despite the outcry of bystanders, the police refused to call for medical aid, and a bystander had to call 911 for an ambulance to arrive. Once the ambulance arrived, the two remaining arrestees were taken on stretchers to the North Bay Hospital, one of whom was completely limp while being carried into the ambulance.



Immediately after arrests were made, a group of older femme’s went to the North Bay Hospital in search of information about the arrestee’s taken there. Instead, they were met with angry private security, and FFPD who immediately demanded they leave the waiting room. Despite verbal protests, the group left and were met with 7 FFPD police cars who demanded they leave the hospital parking lot or be arrested. The group complied, having left without any information of the arrestees.



Meanwhile at the Solano County Jail a group gathered in solidarity with those arrested, and held space for several hours until those who weren’t hospitalized were released, well over 6 hours after their arrests. The arrestee’s were met with cheers, and pizza upon their release. Despite the release of 10 of the 11 protesters, 1 remained in the hospital overnight and was discharged on the morning of March 23rd.



That same day of March 23rd, the FFPD released a press release about the protest. What the FFPD failed to mention however, was their violence against unarmed, peaceful protesters who were complying with their dispersal orders. Instead the FFPD created lies about the protesters, and then doxxed their full names and ages.



This lack of accountability, and basic respect shown by FFPD both on the 22nd, and in their press release is only a few incidents in a long history of abuse by the Fairfield Police Department, including on anti-genocide protesters.



On December 10th, 2023 3 femme’s were arrested while copwatching after a Palestine protest. Despite not committing a crime, the 3 femme’s were assaulted and arrested, with 1 ending up hospitalized. The 3 who were named the SUN 3 were charged with lynching, and inciting a riot.



On March 14th, 2024 during a shutdown at Travis AFB 3 protesters were arrested. Along with the 3 people prepared for arrest, an independent media videographer was also arrested, without explanation. Upon seeing this a bystanding femme walked over to the police to inquire on the reasoning behind the arrest. In response to this the police unsuccessfully attempted to grab the femme, then ran after them and shoved them to the ground before arresting them.



The Fairfield Police Department, is a lying abusive violent organization, and it is abundantly clear that there is only one solution. Abolition Now!

