Port of Oakland Shutdown After Thousands March in Protest of Gaza Genocide by Israel
Thousands of workers and trade unionists rallied and marched at the Port of Oakland to protest the genocide in Gaza and the progroms in West Bank. ILWU Local 10 members voted to protest the Israeli attacks and said they would abide by picket lines.
Port Of Oakland Shutdown After Thousands March In Protest Of Gaza Genocide By US Supported Israel
Thousands of people including trade unionists joined the protest at the Port of Oakland on January 13 to protest the US supported Israeli genocide on the people of Gaza and the pogroms on the West Bank. ILWU Local 10 whose members work at the port also took a vote at their union meeting to protest the attacks on Gaza by Israel and said they would not cross picket lines at the Port. The picket lines organized by AROC went up early in the morning at the port and the PMA port bosses decided as a result that no longshore workers would be requested to work the port on the 13th, including a contract military ship that carried military cargo to Israel in the past.
Additional Media:
Travis AFB Protest To Stop US Arms To Israel STOP The Genocidal War Crimes
https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA
Stop Shipping US Military Cargo For Israeli Genocide On Palestinians! Protest At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/woyioAwojBE
At Google Thousands Demand No Tech For Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out On Googles $1.2B contract
https://youtu.be/zhkqNHXK-Wk
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege
https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1emFZUirGds
