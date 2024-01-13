Thousands of workers and trade unionists rallied and marched at the Port of Oakland to protest the genocide in Gaza and the progroms in West Bank. ILWU Local 10 members voted to protest the Israeli attacks and said they would abide by picket lines.

Thousands of people including trade unionists joined the protest at the Port of Oakland on January 13 to protest the US supported Israeli genocide on the people of Gaza and the pogroms on the West Bank. ILWU Local 10 whose members work at the port also took a vote at their union meeting to protest the attacks on Gaza by Israel and said they would not cross picket lines at the Port. The picket lines organized by AROC went up early in the morning at the port and the PMA port bosses decided as a result that no longshore workers would be requested to work the port on the 13th, including a contract military ship that carried military cargo to Israel in the past.