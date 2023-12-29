top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Police State & Prisons

Travis AFB 14 Get Out of Jail After Protest at Largest Military Air Base in the US

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 5:58PM
At a protest to stop the shipment of weapons from Travis AFB to Israel, 14 people were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly. After being released they talk about what happened and why they decided to take this action.
sm_travis_stop_sending_weapons.jpg
original image (2365x2905)
Jailed Travis AFB 14 Get Out Of Jail

Fourteen people were arrested at the Travis AFB for blocking the entrance of the US base
which sends more weapons and arms to Israel than any other base in the United States.
They speak out after they were released from the Solano County Detention facility. They face unlawful assembly charges and face a hearing in February 2024.

Video Also by Anastasia Rogers, Music by Jeffrey Gottesman

Additional Media:
Travis AFB Protest To Stop US Arms To Israel STOP The Genocidal War Crimes
https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0

Shut Down The War Machine-Rally At Travis AFB
https://youtu.be/0ne9ENnkE3k

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Y30ycvCH-aI
§Retired CCSF Professor Wynd Kaufman Was One Of Those Arrested
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 5:58PM
sm_photo_arrested_2.jpeg
original image (1152x2048)
Wynd Kaufman who is a retired professor at City College Of San Francisco was one of those who was arrested for unlawful assembly.
https://youtu.be/Y30ycvCH-aI
§Travis AFB Line Up Of Jets Carrying Military Weapons To Israel & Around the World
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 5:58PM
travis_plane_line_up.jpeg
Travis AFB is the largest base in the United States for the shipment of military weapons to Ukraine, Israel and the over 800 US bases around the world
https://youtu.be/Y30ycvCH-aI
§Israel Has Also Been Arming Nazis In The Ukraine
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 5:58PM
sm_israel_nazis_ukraine.jpg
original image (640x586)
Israel is a major supplier itself of arms around the world. It sent arms to Pinochet under the military coup and Guatemala military dictatorship. It also helped arm Ukrainian Nazis.
https://youtu.be/Y30ycvCH-aI
