Travis AFB 14 Get Out of Jail After Protest at Largest Military Air Base in the US
At a protest to stop the shipment of weapons from Travis AFB to Israel, 14 people were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly. After being released they talk about what happened and why they decided to take this action.
Jailed Travis AFB 14 Get Out Of Jail
Fourteen people were arrested at the Travis AFB for blocking the entrance of the US base
which sends more weapons and arms to Israel than any other base in the United States.
They speak out after they were released from the Solano County Detention facility. They face unlawful assembly charges and face a hearing in February 2024.
Video Also by Anastasia Rogers, Music by Jeffrey Gottesman
Additional Media:
Travis AFB Protest To Stop US Arms To Israel STOP The Genocidal War Crimes
https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
Shut Down The War Machine-Rally At Travis AFB
https://youtu.be/0ne9ENnkE3k
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Y30ycvCH-aI
