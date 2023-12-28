From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Travis AFB Protest to Stop US Arms to Israel STOP the Genocide
An action of over 150 people took place on 12/28/23 to shutdown Travis AFB which is the largest US transfer base for US military weapons in the United States. It sends weapons to Israel, Ukraine and to Okinawa and the 800 bases around the world.
Hundreds of people rallied on 12/28/23 against the transfer of military weapons from the Travis AFB which is the largest US military transfer base in the United States. The base was blocked for several hours and the three entrances were shutdown. Organizations endorsing the event and participating were East Bay CODEPINK, Nevada County Peace & Justice Center, Occupy Beale AFB, ShutDownDroneWarfare.org, BanKillerDrones.org, United Front Committee for a Labor Party, Extinction Rebellion Peace, and Youth4Palestine.
Additional Media:
Shut Down The War Machine-Rally At Travis AFB
https://youtu.be/0ne9ENnkE3k
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
