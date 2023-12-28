top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

Travis AFB Protest to Stop US Arms to Israel STOP the Genocide

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 6:46PM
An action of over 150 people took place on 12/28/23 to shutdown Travis AFB which is the largest US transfer base for US military weapons in the United States. It sends weapons to Israel, Ukraine and to Okinawa and the 800 bases around the world.
sm_img_0517.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Hundreds of people rallied on 12/28/23 against the transfer of military weapons from the Travis AFB which is the largest US military transfer base in the United States. The base was blocked for several hours and the three entrances were shutdown. Organizations endorsing the event and participating were East Bay CODEPINK, Nevada County Peace & Justice Center, Occupy Beale AFB, ShutDownDroneWarfare.org, BanKillerDrones.org, United Front Committee for a Labor Party, Extinction Rebellion Peace, and Youth4Palestine.

Additional Media:

Shut Down The War Machine-Rally At Travis AFB
https://youtu.be/0ne9ENnkE3k

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
§Participants at the Action
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 6:46PM
sm_img_0522.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The Travis AFB was forced to shutdown 4 gates for hours as a result of an action to stop the transfer of weapons to Israel.
https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
§US Weapons Shipped From Travis AFB Arriving In Israel
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 6:46PM
travis_us_weapon_arrive_in_israel.jpeg
The Travis AFB is a major transport base for US military weapons to Israel and around the world.
https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
§Protest Rally In The Early Morning
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 6:46PM
sm_img_0520.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The picket line started at 6:00 AM and went for three hours and was successful in shutting down the entrances to the base for hours.
https://youtu.be/OJoBPDusdh0
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
