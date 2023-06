In San Francisco on May 1, IBU-ILWU ferry boat workers marched and rallied at Alcatraz Cruises at Pier 33 which is owned by Hornblower. The workers, who voted for a union last fall, face a union busting drive by the company which has a long record of retaliating against pro-union workers and successful union busting.In San José, union members and allies gathered from throughout the South Bay and beyond, then took to the streets for their annual march. "Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners, union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall.In Fresno, around 200 people marched through downtown to advocate immigrants' rights. The march was organized by the Coalición 1 de Mayo and supported by many community groups, including the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA). May Day Marches Return to the Bay Area (2021)