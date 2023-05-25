From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu May 25 2023 (Updated 05/28/23)May Day 2023 Marches and Rallies Demand Dignity and Equality
Northern California Marks International Workers Day for Labor and Immigrant Rights
In San Francisco on May 1, IBU-ILWU ferry boat workers marched and rallied at Alcatraz Cruises at Pier 33 which is owned by Hornblower. The workers, who voted for a union last fall, face a union busting drive by the company which has a long record of retaliating against pro-union workers and successful union busting.
In San José, union members and allies gathered from throughout the South Bay and beyond, then took to the streets for their annual march. "Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners, union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall.
In Fresno, around 200 people marched through downtown to advocate immigrants' rights. The march was organized by the Coalición 1 de Mayo and supported by many community groups, including the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).
Fresno: May 1st March in Fresno
San José: Workers Unite in San Jose May Day March | San José May Day - International Workers' Day
San Francisco: May 1 "Injury to One Is an Injury to All" IBU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting | SF May Day 2023 Rally! A Day for Global Labor Solidarity | SF May Day 2023 "Break The Chains For Solidarity & Internationalism"
2022 May Day Coverage: Many Bay Area Unions in SF May Day March and Rally | Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All” | On May 1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Willis | Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization
Related Feature: May Day Marches Return to the Bay Area (2021)
