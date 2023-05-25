top
May Day 2023
Thu May 25 2023 (Updated 05/28/23)
May Day 2023 Marches and Rallies Demand Dignity and Equality
Northern California Marks International Workers Day for Labor and Immigrant Rights
May Day 2023
In San Francisco on May 1, IBU-ILWU ferry boat workers marched and rallied at Alcatraz Cruises at Pier 33 which is owned by Hornblower. The workers, who voted for a union last fall, face a union busting drive by the company which has a long record of retaliating against pro-union workers and successful union busting.

In San José, union members and allies gathered from throughout the South Bay and beyond, then took to the streets for their annual march. "Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners, union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall.

In Fresno, around 200 people marched through downtown to advocate immigrants' rights. The march was organized by the Coalición 1 de Mayo and supported by many community groups, including the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

Fresno: photo May 1st March in Fresno

San José: photo Workers Unite in San Jose May Day March | event San José May Day - International Workers' Day

San Francisco: photo May 1 "Injury to One Is an Injury to All" IBU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting | event SF May Day 2023 Rally! A Day for Global Labor Solidarity | event SF May Day 2023 "Break The Chains For Solidarity & Internationalism"

2022 May Day Coverage: photo Many Bay Area Unions in SF May Day March and Rally | photo Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All” | photo On May 1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Willis | photo Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization

Related Feature: May Day Marches Return to the Bay Area (2021)
