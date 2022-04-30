Oakland Education Association members went on strike against the closures of 11 schools in the Black and Brown community. Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP initiated a rally at Oscar Grant Plaza next to Oakland City Hall. Following the rally and a march Action Committee Against Privatization organized picketing of the port to protest the privatization of the port and schools.

Oakland Education Association OEA Teachers on April 29, 2022 went on an unfair labor practice strike against the closure of schools by the school board and they were joined by ILWU Local 10 leaders and members which had a stop work action in solidarity with the teachers and community.The students and parents rallied at Oscar Grant plaza next to Oakland City hall which was sponsored by Schools & Labor Against Privatization SLAP and then supporters of the Action Committee Against Privatization and Union Busting organized picketing of the port to protest privatization of the Port and to support the teachers, students and parents.This was the first joint work action by the OEA and the ILWU against privatization. The Port was successfully shutdown by the labor community picket.The SFUSD school board has voted to close 11 schools while opening and expanding charter schools. Additionally, State Superintendent of Public Instruction supported FCMAT demands that schools be closed and Governor Newsom who supports charters and has supported these closures ordered by FCMAT. The state now has a $46 billion surplus but no Democratic politician has demanded that this surplus be used to fully fund the schools.