From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF May Day 2023 "Break The Chains For Solidarity & Internationalism"
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
518 Valenia Near 16th St
San Francisco
San Francisco
May Day 2023 For Workers Struggle Victories In The US & Around The World
Join Labor Troubadour Mike Stout From Pittsburgh, PA and Others Who Will Perform & Sing Out.
The world is on fire from the general strikes in France, in Greece and struggles around the world to defend public services, against privatization, to stop union busting, to protect the planet and to stop the growing repression, racism, fascism and danger of world war. Workers are fighting for unions throughout the country from Amazon, Starbucks. From the railroads, airlines, docks and auto plants workers are fighting as well for health and safety on the job.
It is time to unite and sing out in solidarity for all working people here and every country.
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All & Solidarity Has No Borders!
Donations Requested
Sponsored By Laborfest.net
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
Join Labor Troubadour Mike Stout From Pittsburgh, PA and Others Who Will Perform & Sing Out.
The world is on fire from the general strikes in France, in Greece and struggles around the world to defend public services, against privatization, to stop union busting, to protect the planet and to stop the growing repression, racism, fascism and danger of world war. Workers are fighting for unions throughout the country from Amazon, Starbucks. From the railroads, airlines, docks and auto plants workers are fighting as well for health and safety on the job.
It is time to unite and sing out in solidarity for all working people here and every country.
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All & Solidarity Has No Borders!
Donations Requested
Sponsored By Laborfest.net
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 7:16AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network