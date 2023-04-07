May Day 2023 For Workers Struggle Victories In The US & Around The WorldJoin Labor Troubadour Mike Stout From Pittsburgh, PA and Others Who Will Perform & Sing Out.The world is on fire from the general strikes in France, in Greece and struggles around the world to defend public services, against privatization, to stop union busting, to protect the planet and to stop the growing repression, racism, fascism and danger of world war. Workers are fighting for unions throughout the country from Amazon, Starbucks. From the railroads, airlines, docks and auto plants workers are fighting as well for health and safety on the job.It is time to unite and sing out in solidarity for all working people here and every country.An Injury To One Is An Injury To All & Solidarity Has No Borders!Donations RequestedSponsored By Laborfest.net