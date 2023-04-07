top
Labor & Workers
Labor & Workers
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2023
Labor & Workers

SF May Day 2023 "Break The Chains For Solidarity & Internationalism"

mayday-img.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
518 Valenia Near 16th St
San Francisco
May Day 2023 For Workers Struggle Victories In The US & Around The World

Join Labor Troubadour Mike Stout From Pittsburgh, PA and Others Who Will Perform & Sing Out.

The world is on fire from the general strikes in France, in Greece and struggles around the world to defend public services, against privatization, to stop union busting, to protect the planet and to stop the growing repression, racism, fascism and danger of world war. Workers are fighting for unions throughout the country from Amazon, Starbucks. From the railroads, airlines, docks and auto plants workers are fighting as well for health and safety on the job.

It is time to unite and sing out in solidarity for all working people here and every country.
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All & Solidarity Has No Borders!

Donations Requested

Sponsored By Laborfest.net
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 7:16AM
§ILWU 10 Rallied For The Freedom Of CWA NABET Journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal
by LaborFest
Fri, Apr 7, 2023 7:16AM
sm_img_3226.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The growing repression and racist attacks on Blacks, Browns, Asians, LBGTQ are a threat to all unions and working people.
http://www.laborfest.net
§Billionaires Doing Great While Workers Are Struggling To Survive
by LaborFest
Fri, Apr 7, 2023 7:16AM
sm_billonaires_sitting_on_working_class.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
While the billionaires are doing great, working people and the poor are struggling to survive protecting their jobs, their housing, schools and healthcare. On May Day 2023 Lets Unite Together!
http://www.laborfest.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code