top
Labor & Workers
Labor & Workers
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Labor & Workers
Many Bay Area Unions in SF May Day March and Rally
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
Angela Davis leads march from Embarcadero and speaks at City Hall
sm_01-12122-854_5781.jpg
original image (1428x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Again this year the militant ILWU led the march with their Drill Team. Unions and Working People's organizations marching included The American Federation of Teachers, The San Francisco Theatrical Stage Employees Union, CCSF Student Demanding Proper Education Funding, The Transport Workers Local 250A, SEIU Local 87 demanding justice for janitors, United Educators of San Francisco demanding community schools, Operaitng Engineers Local 3, District 1, Burlingame, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the San Francisco Fire Department who bandaged me up when I tripped and fell.

Uber and Lyft workers showed a giant banner demanding fair treatment.

Halfway down Market Street the Musicians Action Groups inspired all with "Saints" and "Solidarity Forever".

Speakers at the City Hall Rally included Angela Davis and Trent Willis, President of the ILWU.

May Day, the International Workers day, celebrated throughout the world and adopted by many socialist countries actually originated in the US in 1884 in Chicago as a result of the Haymarket "riot" and "massacre". See the whole story at May Day History

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
sm_02-12122-856_2831.jpg
original image (1400x1010)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
sm_03-12122-856_2837.jpg
original image (1400x1176)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
sm_04-12122-854_5777.jpg
original image (1400x990)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
sm_05-12122-856_2842.jpg
original image (1400x1028)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
sm_06-12122-856_2854.jpg
original image (867x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:51 PM
sm_07-12122-854_5806.jpg
original image (1400x1104)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_08-12122-856_3017.jpg
original image (1036x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_09-12122-856_3020.jpg
original image (1400x955)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_10-12122-856_3059.jpg
original image (1400x973)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_11-12122-856_3066.jpg
original image (1400x1005)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_12-12122-856_3070.jpg
original image (1400x1144)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_13-12122-856_3086.jpg
original image (1400x1167)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_14-12122-856_3090.jpg
original image (1400x1128)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_15-12122-852_8524.jpg
original image (1336x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_16-12122-852_8530.jpg
original image (1400x1086)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_17-12122-854_5846.jpg
original image (1400x1005)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_18-12122-856_3099.jpg
original image (1400x1070)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_19-12122-852_8630.jpg
original image (1400x1060)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 1st, 2022 10:52 PM
sm_20-12122-856_3126.jpg
original image (1400x1062)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code