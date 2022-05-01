From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Many Bay Area Unions in SF May Day March and Rally
Angela Davis leads march from Embarcadero and speaks at City Hall
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoAgain this year the militant ILWU led the march with their Drill Team. Unions and Working People's organizations marching included The American Federation of Teachers, The San Francisco Theatrical Stage Employees Union, CCSF Student Demanding Proper Education Funding, The Transport Workers Local 250A, SEIU Local 87 demanding justice for janitors, United Educators of San Francisco demanding community schools, Operaitng Engineers Local 3, District 1, Burlingame, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the San Francisco Fire Department who bandaged me up when I tripped and fell.
Uber and Lyft workers showed a giant banner demanding fair treatment.
Halfway down Market Street the Musicians Action Groups inspired all with "Saints" and "Solidarity Forever".
Speakers at the City Hall Rally included Angela Davis and Trent Willis, President of the ILWU.
May Day, the International Workers day, celebrated throughout the world and adopted by many socialist countries actually originated in the US in 1884 in Chicago as a result of the Haymarket "riot" and "massacre". See the whole story at May Day History
See all high resolution photos here.
