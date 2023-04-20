top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2023
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

SF May Day 2023 Rally! A Day for Global Labor Solidarity

ilwu_local_10_may._day_2008.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ILWU Local 10
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point St.
San Francisco
SF May Day 2023 Rally! SF May Day 2023 Rally!

A Day for Global Labor Solidarity to fight against Privatization, Automation, Systemic Racism, Fascism, Union Busting, War, Environmental destruction, and Inflation.

International Workers Day

WHEN: Monday, May 1, 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM
WHERE: ILWU Local 10 Union Hall, 400 North Point, SF

Angela DAVIS, scholar and militant (recorded statement)
Clarence THOMAS, ILWU member, retired
ILWU Local 10 Delegation to South Africa.
Mike Stout, Labor Musician

A Day for Global Labor Solidarity to fight against Privatization, Automation, Systemic Racism, Fascism, Union Busting, War, Environmental destruction, and Inflation.

For more info: MAYDAYLOCAL10 [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 7:40AM
§Port Of Oakland Not For Sale
by ILWU Local 10
Thu, Apr 20, 2023 7:40AM
ilwu_10_member_howardt-1.jpg
The ILWU has been fighting the privatization of the Port of Oakland by billionaire John Fisher for a new A's stadium. They have just won that fight.
§Stop Privatizing Our Schools & Port
by ILWU Local 10
Thu, Apr 20, 2023 7:40AM
ilwu10_stop_privatizing_ports___schools.jpeg
The ILWU Local 19 has joined with educators in OEA against the privatization and closure of public school and against the sale off of the Port of Oakland
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code