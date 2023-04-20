From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF May Day 2023 Rally! A Day for Global Labor Solidarity
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ILWU Local 10
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point St.
San Francisco
A Day for Global Labor Solidarity to fight against Privatization, Automation, Systemic Racism, Fascism, Union Busting, War, Environmental destruction, and Inflation.
International Workers Day
WHEN: Monday, May 1, 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM
WHERE: ILWU Local 10 Union Hall, 400 North Point, SF
Angela DAVIS, scholar and militant (recorded statement)
Clarence THOMAS, ILWU member, retired
ILWU Local 10 Delegation to South Africa.
Mike Stout, Labor Musician
A Day for Global Labor Solidarity to fight against Privatization, Automation, Systemic Racism, Fascism, Union Busting, War, Environmental destruction, and Inflation.
For more info: MAYDAYLOCAL10 [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 7:40AM
