View events for the week of 5/1/2023 San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers SF May Day 2023 Rally! A Day for Global Labor Solidarity Import event into your personal calendar Date: Monday, May 01, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Event Type: Protest Organizer/Author: ILWU Local 10 Location Details: ILWU Local 10

400 North Point St.

San Francisco



A Day for Global Labor Solidarity to fight against Privatization, Automation, Systemic Racism, Fascism, Union Busting, War, Environmental destruction, and Inflation.



International Workers Day



WHEN: Monday, May 1, 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM

WHERE: ILWU Local 10 Union Hall, 400 North Point, SF



Angela DAVIS, scholar and militant (recorded statement)

Clarence THOMAS, ILWU member, retired

ILWU Local 10 Delegation to South Africa.

Mike Stout, Labor Musician



For more info: MAYDAYLOCAL10 [at] gmail.com

§ Port Of Oakland Not For Sale by ILWU Local 10 The ILWU has been fighting the privatization of the Port of Oakland by billionaire John Fisher for a new A's stadium. They have just won that fight.