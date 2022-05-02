Trent Williis, fomer president of ILWU Local 10 spoke at the May 1st labor rally in San Franciscco.

ILWU Local 10 former president Trent Willis at the San Francisco May 1st march and rally supported the idea of a general strike and also called out the union bureaucracy for a being an obstacle in the struggle against the bosses and capitalism.He also called for support of the united front Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP to unite the worker class against the closure of schools in Oakland and the Port of Oakland privatization by billionaire GAP & A's owner John Fisher.Fisher's plan to take over Howard Terminal and build a stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condos is supported by the Democratic Party politicians in Oakland, the state legislature and Democratic governor Gavin Newsom who was supported by Fisher.The Democrats also want to give $855 million in tax subsidies to Fisher for the stadium infrastructure.The leaders of the Alameda Labor Council Liz Ortega and the Alameda Building and Construction trades are supporting Fisher's stadium deal despite the fact it would destroy the working port of Oakland and escalate gentrification and ethnic cleansing in OaklandAdditional Media:Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's StadiumNo Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's StadiumSTOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By ThurmondOakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of OaklandNo Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak OutIT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and MarchBuild The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's MansionFisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft PrivatizationNo Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher FamilyOakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union BureaucratsProduction of Labor Video Projectt