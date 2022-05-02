From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
On May 1 It's Time For A General Strike &Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Willis
Trent Williis, fomer president of ILWU Local 10 spoke at the May 1st labor rally in San Franciscco.
ILWU Local 10 former president Trent Willis at the San Francisco May 1st march and rally supported the idea of a general strike and also called out the union bureaucracy for a being an obstacle in the struggle against the bosses and capitalism.
He also called for support of the united front Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP to unite the worker class against the closure of schools in Oakland and the Port of Oakland privatization by billionaire GAP & A's owner John Fisher.
Fisher's plan to take over Howard Terminal and build a stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condos is supported by the Democratic Party politicians in Oakland, the state legislature and Democratic governor Gavin Newsom who was supported by Fisher.
The Democrats also want to give $855 million in tax subsidies to Fisher for the stadium infrastructure.
The leaders of the Alameda Labor Council Liz Ortega and the Alameda Building and Construction trades are supporting Fisher's stadium deal despite the fact it would destroy the working port of Oakland and escalate gentrification and ethnic cleansing in Oakland
► ▼ IMC Network