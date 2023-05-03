From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Workers Unite in San Jose May Day March
The San Jose May Day march kicked off from Roosevelt Park at 3:00pm. Union members and allies gathered from throughout the South Bay and beyond, then took the streets.
Photos: Deborah Hoag, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
"Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall. Dancers in traditional costumes and a Dance of Peace artist turned the march into a propelling performance.
Please credit the photographer
"Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall. Dancers in traditional costumes and a Dance of Peace artist turned the march into a propelling performance.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network