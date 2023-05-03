Workers Unite in San Jose May Day March by Union Sister

The San Jose May Day march kicked off from Roosevelt Park at 3:00pm. Union members and allies gathered from throughout the South Bay and beyond, then took the streets.

Photos: Deborah Hoag, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer



"Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall. Dancers in traditional costumes and a Dance of Peace artist turned the march into a propelling performance.



