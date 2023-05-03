top
South Bay Labor & Workers

Workers Unite in San Jose May Day March

by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
The San Jose May Day march kicked off from Roosevelt Park at 3:00pm. Union members and allies gathered from throughout the South Bay and beyond, then took the streets.
sm_topdh.jpg
original image (3079x3072)
Photos: Deborah Hoag, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

"Up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportation!" was one of many chants heard along the annual march from Roosevelt Park to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With flags and banners union enthusiasts took over major San Jose downtown streets along a route that went past City Hall. Dancers in traditional costumes and a Dance of Peace artist turned the march into a propelling performance.

§Dancing past city hall
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_dh1indiandance.jpg
original image (3986x2655)
§Dance of Peace
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_19danceofpeace.jpg
original image (1534x1979)
§Muwekma Ohlone
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_20_may_day_deb_hoag_2023.jpg
original image (2813x2898)
§ Cheers
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_5_may_day_deb_hoag_2023.jpg
original image (2096x2228)
§Plumbers and Fitters Union
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_9_may_day_deb_hoag_2023.jpg
original image (2037x1411)
§FRSO
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_dh1frso.jpg
original image (3398x2676)
The Freedom Road Socialist Organization
§PSL, CEMA and more
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_dhpsl.jpg
original image (2613x1650)
Party for Socialism and Liberation and County Employees Management Assn with banners
§DSA
by Union Sister
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:06AM
sm_dh1dsa.jpg
original image (1201x1873)
Democratic Socialists of America
