Angela Davis was a keynote speaker at the San Francisco 2022 May Day rally.

Angela Davis spoke to the San Francisco 2022 May Day rally as an honorary member of ILWU Local 10 and she marched with the ILWU contingent which led the march. She is also opposing the billionaire GAP A’s John Fisher stadium which would destroy the working Port of Oakland and is part of the privatization of public areas for the capitalist class. The Democrats are also ordering the shutdown of 11 Oakland public schools in the Black and Brown community while expanding charter schools. Fisher runs the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain and funded Gavin Newsom's campaign.Fisher’s Oakland stadium infrastructure costs of $850 million in tax payer funds are also. being supported by the Democrats in the East Bay, the Democratic legislature and Governor Newsom. The state also has a budget surplus of $46 billion.Additional media:2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks OutAngela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020ILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA TerminalILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & Politics"Bloody Thursday" The ILWU & Lessons Of History For Today At SSA Terminal In The Port Of OaklandILWU "Bloody Thursday"1934 General Strike Commemoration At SSA Terminal Port Of OaklandRemember "Bloody Thursday" & Stop The Racist Graffiti At SSA! Press Conference At Port Of OaklandTime To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action &ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of OaklandAngela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant PlazaILWU Locals 10 Trent Willis & 34 President Keith Shanklin On Democracy, Labor/Politics & JuneteenthAll Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press ConferenceILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker ActionProduction of Labor Video Project