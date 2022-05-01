top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 1st, 2022 6:55 PM
Angela Davis was a keynote speaker at the San Francisco 2022 May Day rally.
sm_davis_angela_sf_may_day_2022.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Angela Davis spoke to the San Francisco 2022 May Day rally as an honorary member of ILWU Local 10 and she marched with the ILWU contingent which led the march. She is also opposing the billionaire GAP A’s John Fisher stadium which would destroy the working Port of Oakland and is part of the privatization of public areas for the capitalist class. The Democrats are also ordering the shutdown of 11 Oakland public schools in the Black and Brown community while expanding charter schools. Fisher runs the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain and funded Gavin Newsom's campaign.

Fisher’s Oakland stadium infrastructure costs of $850 million in tax payer funds are also. being supported by the Democrats in the East Bay, the Democratic legislature and Governor Newsom. The state also has a budget surplus of $46 billion.

Additional media:
2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/v2E6yaqF8_A

Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg

ILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA Terminal
https://youtu.be/viCypBaBm_4

ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7M_VS2MxtE

"Bloody Thursday" The ILWU & Lessons Of History For Today At SSA Terminal In The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/6QFIJHYfLm4

ILWU "Bloody Thursday"1934 General Strike Commemoration At SSA Terminal Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/qeTJEB3YxQI

Remember "Bloody Thursday" & Stop The Racist Graffiti At SSA! Press Conference At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/MzwJbWbVG5Q

Time To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action &ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/wzTUdzFfpkw

Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg

Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg

ILWU Locals 10 Trent Willis & 34 President Keith Shanklin On Democracy, Labor/Politics & Juneteenth
https://youtu.be/6bVkOYvDEp8

All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg

ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw
§Angela Davis Joined ILWU Contingent On May Day
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 1st, 2022 6:55 PM
sm_davis_angela_jack_may_day_5-1-22_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Honorary ILWU Local 10 member Angela Davis joined their contingent on the 2022 May Day march in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code