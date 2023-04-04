top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2023
South Bay Labor & Workers

San José May Day - International Workers' Day

sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sjmdc_-_20230501_en.jpg
original image (1288x1666)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
Roosevelt Park
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
San José May Day 2023 !

Join us to celebrate the achievements of the working class and to continue to demand:
Unions for All !
All workers have the right to organize !

Assemble at 3 pm at Roosevelt Park
Opening rally
March west along Santa Clara Street, south on Fourth Street,
then west via Paseo de San Antonio
Closing rally at Plaza de César Chávez, 194 South Market Street

FB: @SanJoseMayDay
IG: @MayDaySanJose
Twitter: @MayDaySanJose
Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose

San José May Day Coalition
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 9:50PM
§San José: El Primero de Mayo - Día Internacional de los Trabajadores
by San José May Day Coalition
Tue, Apr 4, 2023 9:50PM
sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sjmdc_-_20230501_es.jpg
original image (1288x1667)
Lunes, 1° de Mayo de 2023

Reunirse: 3pm - Parque Roosevelt, 901 East Santa Clara Street
Fin: Plaza de César Chávez, 194 South Market Street
via Paseo de San Antonio

Coalición del Primero de Mayo de San José
https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
§San José May Day - International Workers' Day
by San José May Day Coalition
Tue, Apr 4, 2023 9:50PM
flyer_-_may_day_-_sjmdc_-_20230501_en.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (380.7KB)
Download a flyer PDF here.
https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code