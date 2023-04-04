San José May Day - International Workers' Day

Date:

Monday, May 01, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

San José May Day Coalition

Location Details:

Roosevelt Park

901 East Santa Clara Street

San José, CA 95116

San José May Day 2023 !



Join us to celebrate the achievements of the working class and to continue to demand:

Unions for All !

All workers have the right to organize !



Assemble at 3 pm at Roosevelt Park

Opening rally

March west along Santa Clara Street, south on Fourth Street,

then west via Paseo de San Antonio

Closing rally at Plaza de César Chávez, 194 South Market Street



FB: @SanJoseMayDay

IG: @MayDaySanJose

Twitter: @MayDaySanJose

Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose



