San José May Day - International Workers' Day
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
Roosevelt Park
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
San José May Day 2023 !
Join us to celebrate the achievements of the working class and to continue to demand:
Unions for All !
All workers have the right to organize !
Assemble at 3 pm at Roosevelt Park
Opening rally
March west along Santa Clara Street, south on Fourth Street,
then west via Paseo de San Antonio
Closing rally at Plaza de César Chávez, 194 South Market Street
FB: @SanJoseMayDay
IG: @MayDaySanJose
Twitter: @MayDaySanJose
Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose
San José May Day Coalition
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 9:50PM
