May 1st March in Fresno
Around 200 people marched through downtown Fresno May 1st to advocate immigrants' rights.
May Day in Fresno was organized by the Coalición 1 de Mayo and supported by many community groups including the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).
