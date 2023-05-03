IBU-ILWU San Francisco Alcatraz Cruise ferry boat workers marched and rallied at Alcatraz Cruises at Pier 33 which is owned by Hornblower. The workers who voted for a union last fall face a blatant union busting drive by the company which has a long record of retaliating against pro-union workers and successful union busting.

In January 2007, another rally and march was held to support an organizing drive at that time by IBU-ILWU and it ended in a victory for Hornblower because of the reliance on Congress women Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who were in control of Congress to pressure the company to accept the union. Hornblower was given the contract by the GSA despite complaints at that time about that illegal attacks on workers and the union organizing drive.Workers on May 1 talked about the tactics of the company which has still has a contract with the Federal government to provide transportation to Federal controlled Alcatraz. Workers reported that this company is flagrantly violated labor and human rights in it's efforts to weaken and destroy the IBU-ILWU.They also are fighting to prevent the pilots from joining the unions claiming that they are supervisors.Additional Media:Alcatraz: The BattlegroundStop The War Abroad/Stop The War At HomeFor More Info:Alcatraz Workers UnitedProduction of Labor Video Project