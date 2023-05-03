top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

May 1 "Injury to One Is an Injury to All" IBU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting

by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:45AM
IBU-ILWU San Francisco Alcatraz Cruise ferry boat workers marched and rallied at Alcatraz Cruises at Pier 33 which is owned by Hornblower. The workers who voted for a union last fall face a blatant union busting drive by the company which has a long record of retaliating against pro-union workers and successful union busting.
sm_ibu_alcatraz_worker_speaks.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On May 1 at Alcatraz Cruises "An Injury to One Is an Injury to All" IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting

On May 1, 2023, San Francisco IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Ferry boat workers, labor and community supporters marched and rallied against union busting at Alcatraz Cruises which is owned by the Hornblower company.

It has a long record of illegally retaliating against pro-union workers and active union busting. In January 2007, another rally and march was held to support an organizing drive at that time by IBU-ILWU and it ended in a victory for Hornblower because of the reliance on Congress women Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who were in control of Congress to pressure the company to accept the union. Hornblower was given the contract by the GSA despite complaints at that time about that illegal attacks on workers and the union organizing drive.

Workers on May 1 talked about the tactics of the company which has still has a contract with the Federal government to provide transportation to Federal controlled Alcatraz. Workers reported that this company is flagrantly violated labor and human rights in it's efforts to weaken and destroy the IBU-ILWU.

They also are fighting to prevent the pilots from joining the unions claiming that they are supervisors.

Additional Media:

Alcatraz: The Battleground
https://youtu.be/FFs3MItqguI

Stop The War Abroad/Stop The War At Home
https://youtu.be/m39-vh1KwRo

For More Info:

Alcatraz Workers United
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alcatraz-Workers-United/100083857164054/?paipv=0&eav=Afb9-a5CjW0d_Ye_H8cU7EXEnOnR1JzrJaI-NaB9RjnkB-ESx_ED1aMnCfWdnJFEWIg&_rdr

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
§Workers Of The World Unite!
by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:45AM
sm_ibu_workers_of_the_world_unite.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of the IBU on May Day called for international class unity
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
§ILWU Local 10 Drill Team Marched & Joined The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:45AM
sm_ibu_ilwu_drill_team.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU Local 10 Drill Team marched from ILWU Local 10 and joined the rally.
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
§For A General Strike & Labor Party NOW!
by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:45AM
sm_ibu_for_a_general_strike___labor_party_now.jpg
original image (2749x2051)
Supporters of a general strike and labor party supported the march and rally.
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
§Unite Against US Led Wars
by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:45AM
sm_ibu_unite_against_us_led_wars.jpg
original image (1590x2417)
A rally participant protested the US war drive to surround Russian and China.
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
§The Main Enemy Is At Home
by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 3, 2023 12:45AM
sm_ibu_the_main_enemy_is_at_home.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A supporter of the IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Cruise workers declared that the main enemy is at home. The US government is helping the union buster Alcatraz Cruises and the owner Hornblower which has a long record of firing union supporters and coercion against the workers.
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
