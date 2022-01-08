top
San Francisco Remembers January 6th With Protest and Rally
Sat Jan 8 2022 (Updated 01/10/22)
January 6 Anniversary Marked with Protests and Rallies
J6 Demonstrators Demand End of Filibuster and Passage of Voting Rights Act
San Francisco Remembers January 6th With Protest and Rally
On January 6, cities and towns throughout the Bay Area and across the country held remembrance vigils and protest rallies on the one year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol building. Demonstrators identified former President Trump and the Republican Party as responsible for assaulting democracy in an attempt to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election. Many observers view the country as never have been so divided since the civil war and fear a recurrence.

San Francisco
photo January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil Rally | calendar On Anniversary Of Jan 6 Insurrection, Workers Must Call For United Front Against Fascism

Oakland
photo Photos from January 6 Remembrance Protest in Oakland | calendar January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil Rally

Walnut Creek
photo January 6th Remembrance Vigil Photos from Walnut Creek | calendar January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil Rally

San Mateo
photo We the People - Demonstration in San Mateo on Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection | calendar We the People - January 6th Day of Remembrance & Action Sidewalk Rally

Point Reyes
photo Pt. Reyes Station Protests January 6 Insurrection | calendar January 6th Day of Remembrance & Action Sidewalk Rally for Democracy

Fresno
photo January 6 Commemoration in Fresno

Event Announcements: calendar Castro Valley | calendar Sacramento | calendar Napa | calendar Sonoma | calendar Davis | calendar Half Moon Bay

Virtual Event Announcements: calendar The Insurrection One Year Later: The Threats to American Democracy w/ ProPublica | calendar Defend Democracy Jan. 6: Voter Contact Text Bank Action w/ Women's March Foundation | calendar Jan 6th Talk: Hope, Resiliency & the Fight Against White Supremacy w/ Rep. Barbara Lee | calendar Virtual From Marin: Call to Action: Defend Democracy Virtual Hour of Action w/ Indivisible Marin | calendar Sacramento: Virtual Jan. 6 Remembrance & Action Vigil for Democracy & Voting Rights | calendar Virtual From Berkeley: Vigil for Democracy: Jan. 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action

See Also: calendar National Prayer Call: From Insurrection to Resurrection w/ Poor People's Campaign | calendar Virtual Rally to Defend Truth, Democracy & Voting Rights w/ CFM & Women's March | calendar Inside Trump's Attempted Election Steal and the People Who Stopped It | calendar How Civil Wars Start: Talk on Jan. 6th & U.S. Democracy w/ author Barbara F. Walter

Related Feature: Fascist Coup Attempt Fails to Overthrow Presidential Election Results
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
