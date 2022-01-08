From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Jan 8 2022 (Updated 01/10/22)January 6 Anniversary Marked with Protests and Rallies
J6 Demonstrators Demand End of Filibuster and Passage of Voting Rights Act
On January 6, cities and towns throughout the Bay Area and across the country held remembrance vigils and protest rallies on the one year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol building. Demonstrators identified former President Trump and the Republican Party as responsible for assaulting democracy in an attempt to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election. Many observers view the country as never have been so divided since the civil war and fear a recurrence.
San Francisco
January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil Rally | On Anniversary Of Jan 6 Insurrection, Workers Must Call For United Front Against Fascism
Oakland
Photos from January 6 Remembrance Protest in Oakland | January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil Rally
Walnut Creek
January 6th Remembrance Vigil Photos from Walnut Creek | January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil Rally
San Mateo
We the People - Demonstration in San Mateo on Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection | We the People - January 6th Day of Remembrance & Action Sidewalk Rally
Point Reyes
Pt. Reyes Station Protests January 6 Insurrection | January 6th Day of Remembrance & Action Sidewalk Rally for Democracy
Fresno
January 6 Commemoration in Fresno
Event Announcements: Castro Valley | Sacramento | Napa | Sonoma | Davis | Half Moon Bay
Virtual Event Announcements: The Insurrection One Year Later: The Threats to American Democracy w/ ProPublica | Defend Democracy Jan. 6: Voter Contact Text Bank Action w/ Women's March Foundation | Jan 6th Talk: Hope, Resiliency & the Fight Against White Supremacy w/ Rep. Barbara Lee | Virtual From Marin: Call to Action: Defend Democracy Virtual Hour of Action w/ Indivisible Marin | Sacramento: Virtual Jan. 6 Remembrance & Action Vigil for Democracy & Voting Rights | Virtual From Berkeley: Vigil for Democracy: Jan. 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance & Action
See Also: National Prayer Call: From Insurrection to Resurrection w/ Poor People's Campaign | Virtual Rally to Defend Truth, Democracy & Voting Rights w/ CFM & Women's March | Inside Trump's Attempted Election Steal and the People Who Stopped It | How Civil Wars Start: Talk on Jan. 6th & U.S. Democracy w/ author Barbara F. Walter
Related Feature: Fascist Coup Attempt Fails to Overthrow Presidential Election Results
