top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 1/6/2022
Castro Valley: January 6th Day of Remembrance & Action Vigil for Democracy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 06
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorJan6 Unity Day Coalition
Location Details
CASTRO VALLEY: Sidewalk intersection of Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd., Castro Valley 94546

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Follow all COVID safety guidelines, especially w/ omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
CASTRO VALLEY VIGIL RALLY for DEMOCRACY & VOTING RIGHTS

We the People: January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance and Action

When: Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 4:30 PM - 6 PM PT

Location: Sidewalk intersection of Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd., Castro Valley 94546

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/434463/

Website & virtual event options here: https://jan6unityday.org/

This event is part of the nationwide day of remembrance and action by the Jan6 Unity Day Coalition, comprised of 100+ organizations for democracy, voting rights justice, and more.

___________________________________________________________

REMEMBRANCE VIGIL & CALL TO ACTION

January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans – against our country, our democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people.

One year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6th is hard at work silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy.

So this January 6, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.

The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.

Coming together, we can prevent another January 6th attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us - no matter our color, zip code, or income - so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.


WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND:

• The Freedom to Vote Act

• The Protecting Our Democracy Act

• The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

• DC Statehood

___________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.

Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
___________________________________________________________

ORGANIZATIONS

We are the Jan6 Unity Day Coalition: https://jan6unityday.org/

159 Georgia Together
51 for 51
Akron DSA
Albuquerque Chapter – Democratic Socialists of America
Augusta-Richmond NAACP
Avondale ACTion
Blue Wave Postcard Movement
Broward for Progress
Capital Region Mothers Our Front
Carolina for All
CASA
Cause Communications
Center for Community Change
Center for Popular Democracy
Citrus Coffee Coalition
CivicGeorgia
Clean Elections Texas
CODEPINK
Common Cause NY
Common Defense
Daily Kos
DC Vote
Declaration for American Democracy
Defend Democracy
DemCast USA
Democracy Initiative
Democracy Maine (Maine Citizens for Clean Elections & League of Women Voters of Maine)
End Citizens United
Equal Justice Society
Face the Music Collective
Fair Elections Network
Faith in Public Life
Fix Democracy First
Franciscan Action Network
Future Coalition
Georgia NOW
Government Accountability Project
HAZMAT America
Hudson Valley Strong – Indivisible
Indivisible
Indivisible Bainbridge Island
Indivisible Chicago
Indivisible Fighting 9
Indivisible Huron Valley – StateWide Indivisible SWIM
Indivisible Nation BK
Indivisible Sante Fe
Indivisible St. Paul
Into Action Lab
Inwood Indivisible
Just Democracy
League of Conservation Voters
League of Women Voters
Little Lobbyists
Let America Vote Action Fund
LOUD For Tomorrow
MA Standing Up for Racial Justice
Mainers for Accountable Leadership Action
March On
Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
Monroe Democracy Center
Move Past Plastic
Movement Labs
NARAL Pro-Choice America
National Council of Jewish Women
National Organization for Women
Not Above the Law Coalition
NRCC Action Fund
Occupy Bergen County
Open Democracy Action
Our Maryland
Our Revolution Massachusetts
Our Revolution Ohio
People For the American Way
People’s Action
PFLAG National
Poligon Education Fund
Progressive Democrats Of America
Progressive Democrats of America- Virginia
Public Citizen
SEIU
Sierra Club
Stand Up America
Swing Blue Alliance
Texas Alliance for Retired Americans
The Leadership Conference
The National Vote
Truth and Democracy Coalition
Unitarian Universalist Association
United Church of Christ Washington Office
Upper West Side MoveOn/Indivisible Action Group
URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity
We the People Willimantic
What’s Next Washington
Williamsburg JCC Indivisible
Women of Color Coalition
Women’s March Action
Women’s March Foundation
and more
screenshot_2021-12-22_at_14-10-18_january_6_vigil_for_democracy____january_6_vigils_for_democracy.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 29th, 2021 10:53 AM
§
by Jan6 Unity Day Coalition
Wednesday Dec 29th, 2021 10:53 AM
sm_sq_full_stripes.jpg
original image (1720x1720)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code