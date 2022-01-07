From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
San Francisco Remembers January 6th With Protest and Rally
Accountability from treasonous politicians demanded
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn the January 6th anniversary of Trump's violent attempt to reverse his loss in the Presidential election, San Francisco joined cities throught the country in remembrance protests and rallies.
Several hundred demonstrators gathered near City Hall in the late afternoon where speakers rallied the crowd. Speakers included progressive messaging expert Anat Shenker-Osorio; Zen priest, spiritual teacher, and activist Reverend angel Kyodo Williams; SF Supervisor Matt Haney (representing District 6); and Reverend Tom McAninley, the Community Minister at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists.
The protesters then marched around the nearby Federal building. As night fell and battery powered lights highlighted large signs, a candlelight rally and vigil was held in Civic Center Plaza.
As the disconnect between the country's self proclaimed narrative as the world's inpiration for democracy and justice and the reality of its foundation on genocide and slavery exposes deep fissures in its social fabric, millions have followed a Fascist demagogue and talk of civil war abounds.
Protesters called out the Senate and the Electoral College that make a mockery of representative government, the barriers to voting by the "wrong" people, racist murderous police forces, and a military that sows mayhem throughout the world. Many signs accused Republican legislators of treason and demanded accountability.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network