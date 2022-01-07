top
San Francisco Remembers January 6th With Protest and Rally
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
Accountability from treasonous politicians demanded
sm_01-00622-852_5045.jpg
original image (1737x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On the January 6th anniversary of Trump's violent attempt to reverse his loss in the Presidential election, San Francisco joined cities throught the country in remembrance protests and rallies.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered near City Hall in the late afternoon where speakers rallied the crowd. Speakers included progressive messaging expert Anat Shenker-Osorio; Zen priest, spiritual teacher, and activist Reverend angel Kyodo Williams; SF Supervisor Matt Haney (representing District 6); and Reverend Tom McAninley, the Community Minister at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists.

The protesters then marched around the nearby Federal building. As night fell and battery powered lights highlighted large signs, a candlelight rally and vigil was held in Civic Center Plaza.

As the disconnect between the country's self proclaimed narrative as the world's inpiration for democracy and justice and the reality of its foundation on genocide and slavery exposes deep fissures in its social fabric, millions have followed a Fascist demagogue and talk of civil war abounds.

Protesters called out the Senate and the Electoral College that make a mockery of representative government, the barriers to voting by the "wrong" people, racist murderous police forces, and a military that sows mayhem throughout the world. Many signs accused Republican legislators of treason and demanded accountability.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_02-00622-856_7789.jpg
original image (1400x1715)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_03-00622-856_7797.jpg
original image (2075x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_04-00622-856_7809.jpg
original image (1778x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_05-00622-856_7810.jpg
original image (1905x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_06-00622-852_4983.jpg
original image (1400x1859)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_07-00622-852_4991.jpg
original image (1802x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_08-00622-856_7832.jpg
original image (1903x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_09-00622-856_7841.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_10-00622-852_5008.jpg
original image (1932x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_11-00622-856_7857.jpg
original image (2083x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_12-00622-856_7895.jpg
original image (1400x1886)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_13-00622-856_7900.jpg
original image (1711x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_14-00622-852_5036.jpg
original image (1689x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_15-00622-856_7911.jpg
original image (1737x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_16-00622-856_7916.jpg
original image (1812x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_17-00622-856_7920.jpg
original image (1901x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_18-00622-852_5040.jpg
original image (2024x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_19-00622-852_5051.jpg
original image (2007x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 1:08 PM
sm_20-00622-852_5057.jpg
original image (1943x1400)
Add Your Comments
