Pt. Reyes Station Protests January 6 Insurrection
Small town has big turnout
Photos: Pat Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoPt. Reyes Station in west Marin again showed its mettle, with 40+ area residents, out of a population of @330, turning out to protest the January 6, 2021 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with their presence and pithy signs. People in passing cars tooted approval.
