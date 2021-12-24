



Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PST



RSVP:



Last January 6, a faction of elected officials incited armed right-wing militants to attack our Capitol. This January 6, Americans across race, place, party, and background are uniting to defend democracy by taking a range of actions to defend democracy.



We hope you will join Indivisible Marin in a virtual Hour of Action. We'll have three breakout rooms with options including:



1) writing postcards to register voters



2) learning about texting voters



3) making calls to support housing justice in Marin.



Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 24th, 2021 2:23 AM