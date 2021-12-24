top
Call to Action: Defend Democracy Virtual Hour of Action w/ Indivisible Marin
Date Thursday January 06
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible Marin
Location Details
Virtual action - join from anywhere (hosted from Marin)
Defend Democracy Virtual Action Hour w/ Indivisible Marin

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/434208/

Last January 6, a faction of elected officials incited armed right-wing militants to attack our Capitol. This January 6, Americans across race, place, party, and background are uniting to defend democracy by taking a range of actions to defend democracy.

We hope you will join Indivisible Marin in a virtual Hour of Action. We'll have three breakout rooms with options including:

1) writing postcards to register voters

2) learning about texting voters

3) making calls to support housing justice in Marin.

Want to make a real difference in defending our democracy?. Helping Democrats maintain our trifecta in 2022 is the #1 most effective way to do that!
For more event information: https://jan6unityday.org/

https://jan6unityday.org/
