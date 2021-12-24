Defend Democracy Virtual Action Hour w/ Indivisible Marin
Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/434208/
Last January 6, a faction of elected officials incited armed right-wing militants to attack our Capitol. This January 6, Americans across race, place, party, and background are uniting to defend democracy by taking a range of actions to defend democracy.
We hope you will join Indivisible Marin in a virtual Hour of Action. We'll have three breakout rooms with options including:
1) writing postcards to register voters
2) learning about texting voters
3) making calls to support housing justice in Marin.
Want to make a real difference in defending our democracy?. Helping Democrats maintain our trifecta in 2022 is the #1 most effective way to do that!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
|Call to Action: Defend Democracy Virtual Hour of Action w/ Indivisible Marin
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 06
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible Marin
|Location Details
|Virtual action - join from anywhere (hosted from Marin)
|
For more event information: https://jan6unityday.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 24th, 2021 2:23 AM
