



We the People: January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance and Action



When: Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 3 PM – 4 PM PT



Where: intersection of South El Camino Real & West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402



RSVP:



Website:





January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans – against our country, our democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people.



One year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6th is hard at work silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy.



So this January 6, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.



The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.



Coming together, we can prevent another January 6th attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us - no matter our color, zip code, or income - so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.





WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND:



• The Freedom to Vote Act



• The Protecting Our Democracy Act



• The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act



• DC Statehood



___________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID



Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.



Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant:



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever or chills

--Cough

--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

--Fatigue

--Muscle or body aches

--Headache

--New or sudden loss of taste or smell

--Sore throat

--Congestion or runny nose

--Nausea or vomiting

--Diarrhea

___________________________________________________________



ORGANIZATIONS



https://jan6unityday.org/



159 Georgia Together

51 for 51

Akron DSA

Albuquerque Chapter – Democratic Socialists of America

Augusta-Richmond NAACP

Avondale ACTion

Blue Wave Postcard Movement

Broward for Progress

Capital Region Mothers Our Front

Carolina for All

CASA

Cause Communications

Center for Community Change

Center for Popular Democracy

Citrus Coffee Coalition

CivicGeorgia

Clean Elections Texas

CODEPINK

Common Cause NY

Common Defense

Daily Kos

DC Vote

Declaration for American Democracy

Defend Democracy

DemCast USA

Democracy Initiative

Democracy Maine (Maine Citizens for Clean Elections & League of Women Voters of Maine)

End Citizens United

Equal Justice Society

Face the Music Collective

Fair Elections Network

Faith in Public Life

Fix Democracy First

Franciscan Action Network

Future Coalition

Georgia NOW

Government Accountability Project

HAZMAT America

Hudson Valley Strong – Indivisible

Indivisible

Indivisible Bainbridge Island

Indivisible Chicago

Indivisible Fighting 9

Indivisible Huron Valley – StateWide Indivisible SWIM

Indivisible Nation BK

Indivisible Sante Fe

Indivisible St. Paul

Into Action Lab

Inwood Indivisible

Just Democracy

League of Conservation Voters

League of Women Voters

Little Lobbyists

Let America Vote Action Fund

LOUD For Tomorrow

MA Standing Up for Racial Justice

Mainers for Accountable Leadership Action

March On

Missouri Voter Protection Coalition

Monroe Democracy Center

Move Past Plastic

Movement Labs

NARAL Pro-Choice America

National Council of Jewish Women

National Organization for Women

Not Above the Law Coalition

NRCC Action Fund

Occupy Bergen County

Open Democracy Action

Our Maryland

Our Revolution Massachusetts

Our Revolution Ohio

People For the American Way

People’s Action

PFLAG National

Poligon Education Fund

Progressive Democrats Of America

Progressive Democrats of America- Virginia

Public Citizen

SEIU

Sierra Club

Stand Up America

Swing Blue Alliance

Texas Alliance for Retired Americans

The Leadership Conference

The National Vote

Truth and Democracy Coalition

Unitarian Universalist Association

United Church of Christ Washington Office

Upper West Side MoveOn/Indivisible Action Group

URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity

We the People Willimantic

What’s Next Washington

Williamsburg JCC Indivisible

Women of Color Coalition

Women’s March Action

Women’s March Foundation



SAN MATEO SIDEWALK RALLYWe the People: January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance and ActionWhen: Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 3 PM – 4 PM PTWhere: intersection of South El Camino Real & West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/433879/ Website: https://jan6unityday.org/ January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans – against our country, our democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people.One year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6th is hard at work silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy.So this January 6, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.Coming together, we can prevent another January 6th attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us - no matter our color, zip code, or income - so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND:• The Freedom to Vote Act• The Protecting Our Democracy Act• The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act• DC Statehood___________________________________________________________SAFETY DURING COVIDPlease wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:--Fever or chills--Cough--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing--Fatigue--Muscle or body aches--Headache--New or sudden loss of taste or smell--Sore throat--Congestion or runny nose--Nausea or vomiting--Diarrhea___________________________________________________________ORGANIZATIONS159 Georgia Together51 for 51Akron DSAAlbuquerque Chapter – Democratic Socialists of AmericaAugusta-Richmond NAACPAvondale ACTionBlue Wave Postcard MovementBroward for ProgressCapital Region Mothers Our FrontCarolina for AllCASACause CommunicationsCenter for Community ChangeCenter for Popular DemocracyCitrus Coffee CoalitionCivicGeorgiaClean Elections TexasCODEPINKCommon Cause NYCommon DefenseDaily KosDC VoteDeclaration for American DemocracyDefend DemocracyDemCast USADemocracy InitiativeDemocracy Maine (Maine Citizens for Clean Elections & League of Women Voters of Maine)End Citizens UnitedEqual Justice SocietyFace the Music CollectiveFair Elections NetworkFaith in Public LifeFix Democracy FirstFranciscan Action NetworkFuture CoalitionGeorgia NOWGovernment Accountability ProjectHAZMAT AmericaHudson Valley Strong – IndivisibleIndivisibleIndivisible Bainbridge IslandIndivisible ChicagoIndivisible Fighting 9Indivisible Huron Valley – StateWide Indivisible SWIMIndivisible Nation BKIndivisible Sante FeIndivisible St. PaulInto Action LabInwood IndivisibleJust DemocracyLeague of Conservation VotersLeague of Women VotersLittle LobbyistsLet America Vote Action FundLOUD For TomorrowMA Standing Up for Racial JusticeMainers for Accountable Leadership ActionMarch OnMissouri Voter Protection CoalitionMonroe Democracy CenterMove Past PlasticMovement LabsNARAL Pro-Choice AmericaNational Council of Jewish WomenNational Organization for WomenNot Above the Law CoalitionNRCC Action FundOccupy Bergen CountyOpen Democracy ActionOur MarylandOur Revolution MassachusettsOur Revolution OhioPeople For the American WayPeople’s ActionPFLAG NationalPoligon Education FundProgressive Democrats Of AmericaProgressive Democrats of America- VirginiaPublic CitizenSEIUSierra ClubStand Up AmericaSwing Blue AllianceTexas Alliance for Retired AmericansThe Leadership ConferenceThe National VoteTruth and Democracy CoalitionUnitarian Universalist AssociationUnited Church of Christ Washington OfficeUpper West Side MoveOn/Indivisible Action GroupURGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender EquityWe the People WillimanticWhat’s Next WashingtonWilliamsburg JCC IndivisibleWomen of Color CoalitionWomen’s March ActionWomen’s March Foundation For more event information: https://jan6unityday.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 22nd, 2021 3:02 PM